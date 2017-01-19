Week in Review: Jan. 12-18, 2017

Friday, Jan. 13

State Department of Natural Resources Secretary Cathy Stepp tells the Wisconsin State Journal that she hopes lawmakers will hold off approving a proposal to split her department programs among five state agencies...at least for the near future.

Stepp also tells the paper she didn’t know about President-elect Donald Trump’s environmental stances (i.e. he believes climate change is a “Chinese hoax” and wants to dismantle the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) when she campaigned for him last year. Sad!

Saturday, Jan. 14

“The Greatest Show on Earth,” aka the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, announces that it will end its 146-year run in May. The news comes as a shock to citizens of Baraboo, where the circus was founded in the mid-1800s, but the circus had long been criticized for mistreatment of animals.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Madison) and Ron Johnson (R-Oshkosh) are backing a bill to remove federal protections from gray wolves in Wyoming, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan and return responsibility for managing these populations to the states.

U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy tells CNN that Democrats should “put on their big boy pants” and show up to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Yes, this is the guy who helped shut down the government in 2013.

UW-Madison’s Sigma Chi fraternity is suspended from all university activities until March 1, university officials announce. The student-led Committee on Student Organizations chapter served or permitted the serving of alcohol to minors at a function in October.