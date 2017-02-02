Week in Review: Jan. 26 - Feb. 1, 2017

Thursday, Jan. 26

After reports surface that a UW-Madison student trying to start a white nationalist organization had committed racially motivated arson in 2005, Chancellor Rebecca Blank suggests the university consider students’ criminal history in the admissions process.

A report from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau finds that the state Department of Transportation has been vastly underestimating costs for road projects. Sixteen major highway projects are projected to cost about $3 billion more than when they were first approved.

Monday, Jan. 30

The Madison school board votes 6-1 to add Isthmus Montessori Academy to the district, making it the district’s fourth charter school. But the board delays making it part of the district until the 2018-19 school year.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

President Donald Trump cancels a Feb. 2 appearance in Milwaukee. CNN reports that Harley-Davidson, where the event was to be held, was uncomfortable hosting Trump amid planned protests. Protesters, however, believe Trump could still show up — and are planning accordingly.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

The state insurance board halts insurance coverage of gender reassignment surgery for state workers, the Wisconsin State Journal reports. An internal memo cites a Dec. 31 injunction from a federal judge barring enforcement of the Affordable Care Act provisions that extend anti-discrimination protections to transgender health services.

Gov. Scott Walker announces a plan to increase aid to small school districts by $30 million. Democrats point out that the GOP has cut $1 billion from schools since 2011.

Mayor Paul Soglin vows to veto a resolution affirming Madison’s symbolic status as a “sanctuary city.” The proposal would declare the council office a “safe space,” which Soglin worries will provoke state lawmakers to cut funding to municipalities that do not cooperate with “immigration enforcement.”