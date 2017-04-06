Week in Review: Mar. 30-Apr. 5, 2017

Thursday, March 30

Surveillance camera footage leads Madison police to arrest a 23-year-old man suspected of killing Andrew Nesbitt on March 27. Darrick E. Anderson, of Columbus, is later charged with first-degree intentional homicide. A blood sample taken from Nesbitt’s kitchen allegedly matches Anderson’s DNA.

Friday, March 31

Another victim comes forward in the case of Alec Cook, the expelled UW-Madison student accused of sexually assaulting and harassing multiple women. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne reveals the new allegation at Cook’s pretrial hearing, and police later recommend additional charges.

Sunday, April 2

A Wisconsin State Journal analysis shows that women are grossly underrepresented in the state Legislature, and the disparity is particularly bad among Republicans. One of the reasons? Women are perceived as moderate, and the GOP is moving to the right.

Tuesday, April 4

Jill Karosky and her mother Judith celebrated victory at The Laurel Tavern

State Superintendent Tony Evers easily wins his third term as head of the Department of Public Instruction. In other races, Jill Karofsky prevails over Marilyn Townsend for Dane County judge, and Kate Toews defeats Ali Muldrow for a Madison school board seat. See story at isthmus.com.

Fifteen members of the Madison Common Council running unopposed easily win reelection. But that does not mean they had unanimous support, as all of them get some write-in votes. Ald. Mike Verveer receives the fewest, with 1.3 percent of the votes in his district going to a write-in candidate. Ald. David Ahrens has the most, at 4.1 percent.