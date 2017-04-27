Week in Review: Apr. 20-26, 2017

Wednesday, April 19

Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette) signals that the state GOP might be warming to the idea of ending the UW System tuition freeze within the next two years, the Wisconsin State Journal reports. Gov. Scott Walker later says he’s willing to drop a proposed tuition cut, but only if the tuition freeze remains.

The state Assembly Health Committee holds a hearing on a bill that would prevent the state from providing insurance plans that cover abortion, except in cases of rape, incest or to preserve the life of the mother. Ten points if you can name the author of the bill. Too easy, right? It’s Rep. Andre Jacque, the darling of Wisconsin’s anti-choice movement.

Thursday, April 20

From a pool of five finalist developers, Madison College leaders choose a $131 million hotel and office project from Hovde Properties of Madison and Drury Southwest of Missouri to redevelop the school’s downtown campus, the State Journal reports.

Tuesday, April 25

Ald. Sara Eskrich is off the hook. The city’s Ethics Board dismisses a complaint claiming that she inappropriately used her position to help her husband’s company gain city approval for a controversial biergarten in Olbrich Park.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval warns of rising gun violence after eight gun-related incidents were reported over a span of a few hours on Monday night and Tuesday morning. He’s asking for more patrol officers and more social service programs to help address what he believes is a problem that will only get worse when summer arrives.

The Madison school district is investigating the finances at Black Hawk Middle School amid parent concerns about missing money, the State Journal reports. The school’s principal, Kenya Walker, was granted medical leave in January, the same month an investigation started.