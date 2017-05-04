Week in Review: Apr. 27-May 3, 2017

Thursday, April 27

Republican state lawmakers introduce a bill that would impose new rules on free speech and expression on UW System campuses, with sanctions for individuals who disrupt free expression by engaging in “violent, abusive, indecent, profane, boisterous, obscene, unreasonably loud or other disorderly conduct.” And the GOP thinks leftists are intolerant?

Friday, April 28

Agnes Bram, an 82-year-old Middleton resident, is found bludgeoned to death in her garage by a family member. Police later arrest and charge a suspect, 53-year-old Jack Hamann, who was renting a room in Bram’s house. Hamann, who has a history of violent behavior, posted a misogynistic Facebook rant before the killing. It is Middleton’s first homicide since 2004.

A federal judge in Madison strikes down Wisconsin’s so-called “cocaine mom” statute — a 1998 law meant to protect developing fetuses — declaring it “void for vagueness.” The law criminalized pregnant women with histories of drug use and subjected them to incarceration and involuntary treatment.

Monday, May 1

Finally, a challenger in a state Supreme Court race: Madison attorney Tim Burns, of the firm Perkins Coie, announces his bid for the seat held by conservative Justice Michael Gableman in the spring 2018 election. No word on whether Gableman plans to run for re-election.

Tuesday, May 2

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports early details about Wisconsin’s roads funding plan that are being discussed privately by top Republicans. The proposal, from Rep. Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield), includes a gas tax increase, an income tax reduction and less borrowing for roads than proposed in Gov. Scott Walker’s budget. The plan is expected to be revealed to the Assembly on Thursday.