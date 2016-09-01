Week in Review: August 25-31, 2016

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Wisconsin’s latest ACT scores are in, and fewer students are making the grade. The state’s average composite score for 2016 was 20.5, down from 22.2 in 2015. Of the state’s 2016 graduating class, only 41 percent are college-ready in reading and math; in science, only 37 percent hit the benchmark.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Wolf attacks on cattle and dogs are on the rise, the Wisconsin State Journal reports . Wolves are still endangered, but state Republican lawmakers are trying to change that.

Sunday, Aug. 28

Gene Wilder, a Wisconsin native and beloved comedic actor who starred in such classic movies as Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein, dies from complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

Monday, Aug. 29

City leadership and Madison School Board members are at odds over armed and uniformed police officers in schools . Mayor Paul Soglin and Police Chief Mike Koval want to maintain an existing three-year contract for the school officers, but the school board declines to renew. Instead, they opt for a 45-day contract extension to allow time to negotiate with the city.

Tuesday, Aug. 30