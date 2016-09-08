Week in Review: August 31-September 6, 2016

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Hillary Clinton’s post-convention surge appears to be waning — at least in Wisconsin. The Marquette Law School Poll shows the Democratic presidential nominee leading GOP challenger Donald Trump 42 percent to 37 percent among registered voters;three weeks ago Clinton had a 10-point lead.

Friday, Sept. 2

A 35-year-old Sun Prairie man dies from an arm laceration caused by a glass table that was broken in a domestic dispute. Police are still investigating the incident but are not calling it a homicide.

Monday, Sept. 5

What kind of monster trashes a baseball stadium?! Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage at the Duck Pond, smashing windows and electronics, destroying merchandise and even wrecking a golf cart, police say.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Madison officials announce a new initiative, called “Connecting Madison,” which will offer low-cost broadband and provide refurbished computers to four low-income neighborhoods. The pilot program rolls out later this month.

Around 500 Wisconsin students are left high and dry after the national for-profit college ITT Technical Institute abruptly shuts down. School officials blame sanctions from the U.S. Department of Education for the closure.

Mayor Paul Soglin’s crackdown on the homeless continues with the introduction of a proposal aimed at eliminating roadside panhandling. The plan would place a limit on the amount of time a pedestrian can spend in a median.

Pizza and beer? The Madison Common Council says yes, unanimously voting to overturn Soglin’s veto of a liquor license for Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza, a new restaurant that opened this week on State Street. Soglin says there’s already too much booze flowing downtown.