Week in Review: Dec. 8-14, 2016

Monday, Dec. 12

Wisconsin’s presidential election recount ends in undramatic fashion, confirming Donald Trump as the winner. “Completing this recount was a challenge, but the real winners are the voters,” Elections Commission Chairman Mark Thomsen says in a statement.

The Madison Plan Commission unanimously approves a conditional-use permit to allow Dane County to convert the former Madison Chamber of Commerce building on East Washington Avenue into a Day Resource Center to help people who are homeless. The long-awaited facility is set to open in 2017.

The Plan Commission also conditionally approves land use for the Cosmos and the Spark, two adjacent buildings proposed for the 800 block of East Washington Avenue. The development will house American Family Insurance, StartingBlock Madison entrepreneurial hub and a 2,500-person concert venue from Frank Productions.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Rep. Joel Kleefisch (R-Oconomowoc) announces that he will propose a bill next year to randomly drug test all high school students participating in extracurricular activities, the Wisconsin State Journal reports. Kleefisch says the aim is to combat heroin use, but some Democrats are opposed to treating kids like “criminals.”

State Sen. Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse) tells the La Crosse Tribune that she won’t be running for governor any time soon. The recently re-elected Senate minority leader has been included on short lists of Democrats who could challenge Gov. Scott Walker in 2018.

Trump’s “thank you” tour makes a stop in West Allis. When Trump thanks native son U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, the crowd boos. “I’ve come to appreciate him,” says Trump, trying to reassure. “[Ryan’s] like a fine wine. Every day goes by, I get to appreciate his genius more and more. Now, if he ever goes against me, I’m not gonna say that.”