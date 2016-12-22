Week in Review: Dec. 15-21, 2016

Thursday, Dec. 15

State Attorney General Brad Schimel tells the Wisconsin State Journal that his agency will likely convene a grand jury to investigate a leak of evidence collected during a secret criminal investigation into whether Gov. Scott Walker’s recall campaign violated state campaign finance law.

The state Public Service Commission approves a plan to raise Madison Gas and Electric’s electricity rates by 0.13 percent for residential customers and reduce rates up to 2.35 percent for some commercial and industrial customers. Is the utility taking advantage of a loose regulatory climate? See story on page 7.

Friday, Dec. 16

UW-Madison selects Kristen Roman, a captain and 26-year veteran of the Madison Police Department, to be the new chief of the campus police force. Roman, who starts her new job Jan. 9, has extensive experience in community outreach, mental health issues and services to vulnerable populations.

Alec Cook, a suspended UW-Madison student accused of sexually assaulting and harassing multiple women, is released from the Dane County Jail after a judge cut his bail in half and his parents paid $100,000. Cook’s next hearing is Jan. 20.

Monday, Dec. 19

Sen. Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) airs yet another grievance against “the politically correct agenda of liberal administrators and staff” at UW-Madison. This time, he’s outraged over a course called “The Problem of Whiteness,” which aims to help students understand racial identities. Here’s an idea: Maybe Nass should enroll.

Mario Brown Jr., a 24-year-old Madison man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunday in Portage, turns himself in to Madison police. Authorities say the homicide was a “drug deal gone bad.”