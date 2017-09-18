American carnival: Costume and class in Trump’s America

× Expand J.M. Giordano Insane Clown Posse co-founder Violent J speaks to the Juggalos a Insane Clown Posse co-founder Violent J speaks to the Juggalos at the DC rally.

The political heat of 2017 has finally boiled all the political chants down to their essence. “Fuck that shit!”

More than a thousand Juggalos — fans of the horror-art rap group the Insane Clown Posse (ICP) — chant this perfect refrain for our insane era in front of the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday, Sept. 16. Many of them are wearing clown paint on their faces or sporting tattoos or other signs that they are down with the clown.

Farris Haddad, who was introduced as “the motherfucking juggalawyer,” is speaking to the crowd when the chant breaks out for probably the fifth or sixth time. “We’re talking about freaking music here. If this is allowed to stand, and so far it has been, then we definitely don’t live in a free society anymore,” he said.

He’s talking about the fact that the FBI designated the Juggalos as a “loosely organized hybrid gang” in 2011. Juggalos say this has real consequences. One speaker at the rally, Jessica Bonometti, told how she was fired from her job as a probation officer in Virginia because she liked ICP-related photos on her Facebook page. Another, Crystal Guerrero, said she lost custody of her children for going to an ICP show.

So Haddad, as juggalawyer, is suing the FBI. “The Federal Court in Detroit actually tried to dismiss our case twice now saying basically that the FBI did nothing legally wrong by gang-listing thousands of normal everyday Americans.”

“Fuck that shit,” the crowd roars.

“That’s what we said, ‘Fuck that shit,’” said Haddad, adding that a new trial date has been set for Oct. 11 in Cincinnati.

Troy flew overnight from California on Friday night to be here and plans to leave Sunday morning. I ask him why he felt it was worth so much trouble and money, which for most people here is scarce. “It’s my family,” he said. “Family has family’s back no matter what. They are there for each other in times of need.”

Suits appear popular with the California contingent. A guy from Oakland who calls himself Ape also sports a suit along with his clown makeup. He is part of a group called Struggalo Circus, which describes itself as “a ragtag and messy coalition between radicals and Juggalos.”

One of Ape’s comrades, a black man, carries a sign that reads “Black Juggalos Matter.” There aren’t that many black Juggalos here. But, many Juggalos and their supporters feel that class is at the center of the campaign against them.

“If Juggalos are a gang then why aren’t individual fraternities gangs?” said writer Camille Dodero at the rally. “What’s the difference between those groups and Juggalos? To me...the difference with those kids is that those kids’ parents have money.”

A helicopter flies over. Everyone starts to hold up their hands and shoot it big old double birds.

“Most Juggalos I know don’t have parents with money,” she said. “In some cases you don’t even have parents.”

Maybe I should have mentioned this sooner. But there’s another rally going on at the same time, on the other side of the Mall. Organizers disastrously dubbed it the Mother of All Rallies — even though they were significantly outnumbered by the Juggalos. But with the exception of the Proud Boys, they don’t look like the fraternity brothers with rich parents. Bikers for Trump, Three Percenter militia-guys, 4chan Kekistan shitposters, and Captain America cosplayers, each of which, like Juggalos, is distinguished by a uniform. The militia guys, for instance, wear Under Armour camos and backpacks. The “Western chauvinist fraternity” Proud Boys wear black polos with yellow stripes on the color and the sleeves. And Captain America, well...

Pretty much all of these right wing groups somehow saw themselves as “security.” They were there to protect the free speech of Trumpists from the media and dreaded antifa. It was mostly just them and the press, though, so when a couple antifa activists walked up to use the portajohns a palpable thrill went through the crowd. Finally! These speakers suck! What are we even here for! Antifa!

The activists were quickly surrounded by Park Police and then by militia guys.

As Drew Ambrogi, who works with No Justice No Pride, tried to get close to the counter protesters, one of the militia members told him to step back. “You’re not a law enforcement officer,” Ambrogi said on video.

“They work for me,” a U.S. Park Police officer said of the militia man.

But when Proud Boys came up looking like they wanted to fight, it seemed like the militia managed to calm them down and keep them away (they wouldn’t talk to me).

That’s when something kind of amazing happened. Inside this circle, an antifa activist named Iggy stood and talked for nearly an hour with one of the leaders of the militia.

“I’ve spent a lot of time trying to understand you guys, to understand the socialist mentality, to understand the communist mentality,” the militia leader said. “To me you guys are my brothers and sisters…. Why is there that difference? That’s what I’m trying to figure out.”

“It’s a divide and conquer,” Iggy said. “There’s not that much difference.” Some antifa groups, like Redneck Revolt, have been actively reaching out to the militia groups.

“A diversity of tactics,” Iggy said later, at the Juggalo march, where the presence of a black bloc made some people nervous. “These people, they’re not fascists. They’re definitely trying to distance themselves from the fascist movement.”

He said that the further alienated these militia-types are, the more likely they are to side with the fascists.

At one point, as the Juggalos marched they chanted “one of us! one of us!”—a reference to the 1932 film Freaks. The Juggalos, antifa, and the militia are all freaks. All three groups are hated and feared by the average Americans, the normies. But there are still very real differences.

A couple hours later, as the Juggalos march and a black bloc of antifa activists, with their faces covered, carry a sign that reads “Whoop Whoop Fuck Nazis,” I am overwhelmed by the sense that all of these competing rallies and their attendant fashions are the essence of our spectacle-oriented politics. If you dress in black you may be called a terrorist, and if you wear clown paint, you may be classified a gangster.

But if you dress in a militia uniform, the cops will likely claim you as their own.

As protests continue in St. Louis over the acquittal of a white police officer, we are reminded that if you are wearing a police uniform, you can still shoot black people and walk free.

“Fuck that shit!”