Feedback: Letters & Comments

Words matter

Letter writer Knute Knutson illustrates my point that the English language is constantly in a state of flux (Feedback, “To Kill by Any Other Name,” 3/30/2017). Whomever defines words or ascribes new meanings to them has great power, since new meanings will shape the thinking of current and future generations.

He is mistaken in thinking I did not consult a dictionary before taking umbrage at the words, “harvesting wolves.” Now, my dictionary is the 2002 edition, and I’m guessing that Knutson is using a more modern version. In those years between 2002 and 2017, it somehow became okay or normal to say, “deer harvest,” and now, potentially, “wolf harvest.” This is a change, and not one for the better.

Don’t try to normalize or sanitize the killing of wolves by calling it a “harvest.” Rather, it is a wolf hunt, resulting in dead wolves.

Mark Lajiness, Stoughton (via email)

Shooting gallery

Re: “Guns, Rights and Responsibilities” (Citizen Dave, Isthmus.com, 4/4/2017): Dave Cieslewicz is right here. Carry permits without training is asinine. And the NRA is at this point nothing more than an industry lobbying group. It long ago ceased to serve a useful purpose to shooters or society.

Kurt Amann (via Facebook)

Still unresolved

Re “Unresolved: Tony Robinsons’ Mom Finds No Peace or Justice in Record Settlement,” 3/30/2917): Maybe the family will have a better chance of finding peace if the media stops bringing it up every other week. Obviously it was controversial, and nobody’s mind is changing at this point.

Victor Toniolo (via Facebook)

I think they will be closer to peace when the murderer is behind bars and not on the streets with a badge and a gun looking for his third victim.

Nada Atman Steele (via Facebook)

The family brought on the media circus hoping to garner support for their side of things.

Milton Smith (via Facebook)

“This is blood money. My son died for this.” Powerful words. I hope that she can find some semblance of peace in the future. I can’t imagine what she has been through and continues to go through thanks to the ignorance and racism of so many residents of our state and beyond.

Sara Beth Redlin (via Facebook)