Feedback for April 12, 2018

One with nature

Re: “Call of the Wild” (4/5/2018): Well said, Linda Falkenstein. I, too, greatly appreciate the training I received through the Wisconsin Master Naturalist program, and continue to reap benefits from the entire process...truly a lifelong endeavor I am excited to continue to pursue! I wish I could participate in all the different courses throughout the state.

— Janet Barthel (via Isthmus.com)

Kudos to Linda Falkenstein for her fine first-hand account of master naturalist training. For anyone inspired to follow in her footsteps, there are three master naturalist trainings right here in Dane County this year with a fourth just across the line in Iowa County. Sign up at wimasternaturalist.org.

— Jan Axelson (via email)

Don’t get cocky

Re: “Dallet win signals shift in voter mood” (4/3/2018): I hope that the state Democrats checked out turnout up north for this election, because if the weather kept people in the red counties from getting out to vote, the Democrats may be surprised when the next election comes. Yes, Dallet won by 100,000 votes, but WHERE were those votes cast? I don’t want anyone to feel as though there is not still a fight ahead of us.

— Peter G. LeMay (via Isthmus.com)

Decorah Native

Re: “The Whippy Dip” (4/3/2018): Growing up in Decorah (long before Toppling Goliath or Pulpit Rock were around) the Whippy Dip was just as you describe — a small town place to see and be seen. What a pleasure to read about your trip to Decorah and your appreciation of The Whippy Dip!

— Alicia Stevenson (via email)

The Second Amendment is Necessary

Re: “Repeal the Second Amendment (again)” (4/3/2018): I do not support a repeal of the Second Amendment — it is a core part of our origins and it is a core check of citizenry against government overreach. The government is held accountable to the citizenry, because mass violation of constitutional rights becomes grounds for revolution. This kind of revolution was how our country was founded, and the possibility of another revolt holds our government accountable.

Furthermore, as a self-defense instructor, legislating against potential tools of violence does not stop violence itself...I agree with limiting automatics, capacity, caliber, and type of ammunition. I agree with mandatory background checks and I agree with mandatory and expiring skill-based testing to ensure competency. I believe that most gun advocates would agree with these. Yes, there are fanatics on all sides, but most people are moderates and would agree with these restrictions.

— Connor Ford (via Isthmus.com)

Correction: In last week’s cover story on master naturalists, the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin was mistakenly referred to as the National Resources Foundation of Wisconsin.