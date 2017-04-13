Feedback: Letters & Comments

Leave it to beaver

Madison animal lovers have become “Disneyfied,” overly sensitive and childlike in their collective thinking (“Chewed Out!” 4/5/2017).

Madison Parks professionals have historically used effective control measures, and always employed the best integrated pest management practices.

The article raised several other questions: How many people called city of Madison Parks to complain? Two? Three? Must the contract with this Wisconsin licensed trapper still be honored and paid? Are we now all allowed to take our own vigilante justice? Are live traps not as effective? Is there a biological control win-win alternative available? Could Madison Parks deputize a wolf to enforce the balance of nature? Can retired police department detective Sara Petzold’s giant schnauzer peacefully coexist with the native big beaver?

Good Dog, Happy Man (via Isthmus Forum)

Think about the children

I woke to an image of a woman’s fish-netted ass this morning (ad, 4/5/2017, page 47). So did my children, as it was on the ground in the bathroom. Why do you allow such revealing ads to be published?

Can you please think about the children? Please do not run that ad again.

Mary Jo Walters (via email)

From Russia with love

Re: “A Taste of Home” (3/30/2017): I am forever grateful that this little store [Intermarket] exists! I would loooove a good East Euro restaurant here in Madison as well!

Roman Minyaylyuk (via Facebook)

Correction

In last week’s article on Hump! Film Festival (“Real People, Real Sex”), Ty Wardwell’s name was misspelled. Also, it was Wardwell’s boyfriend who was on top, not vice versa.