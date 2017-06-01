Feedback: Letters & Comments

Small acts of kindness

Re “To wish upon a fish” (5/25/2017): She is a kind, caring person. We could all learn something from her. Occasionally she stops by MELTED to chat, and leaves some money to “pay it forward” for another customer.

—David Rodriguez (via Facebook)

She’s ok

Re “Tell All: I dread swimsuit season” (Isthmus.com, 5/22/2017): I appreciate your wanting “fleshy” to embrace herself, but if she’s not comfortable wearing a bikini, that’s okay! Maybe we should suggest her opening up about her insecurity with her partner, and expressing that maybe she isn’t ready for a bikini?! She can take smaller steps to learn how to love herself and feel more comfortable with herself if it’s something she wants to work on. I don’t like how you call it a “real problem” that she has insecurities. The real, true problem is that society pressures women to hate their own bodies.

—Leah Jorgensen (via Facebook)

Record reset

Re “Exit issues: Workers protesting Kraft Heinz just weeks before Oscar Mayer closure” (Isthmus.com, 5/24/2017): It’s nice to see some corrective of the media mantra that Oscar Mayer is some kind of good mama and has always been to the community. It long ago ceased being a family-run business and has been a big business interested in making money for many years.

Madison should focus on a substitute for this departure, using the building and land in a publicly held way to promote the food industry, arts and education.

—Francine Flambeau (via comment)

Traitor Tim?

Re “Why Tim Cullen Bowed Out” (5/18/2017): Dave, you glossed over the fact that Cullen abandoned the Democrats twice. Not only did he dump on his blue-collar constituents in 1987 when he joined Republican Tommy Thompson’s administration, he bolted the Senate Democratic Caucus in 2012 when he didn’t get his way. Only after he held his breath like a 4-year-old and got his committee assignments, did he return to the Democratic Caucus. He would not have been any Dem candidate savior.

—Karl Johnson (via comment)

Corrections: In last week’s article on downtown hotel assessments (“Sticker shock”), the elements in the bar graph were mislabeled; the category labels for improvements and land were transposed. The corrected graphic is online. Last week’s SummerTimes’ calendar included last year’s listings for Capital City Theatre and Fermat’s Last Theater Company. Also, the listing for Upstart Crows Productions’ performance of Burial at Thebes should have read July 27-29, not May 27-29.