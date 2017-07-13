Feedback: Letters & Comments

Respect others

Re: “Ideological bubbles breed extremism” (6/22/2017). Politically, geographically, the lines of demarcation between Republicans and Democrats have been drawn. Today’s gerrymandered voting districts resemble the trench warfare of World War I, with each side hunkered down in trenches for months at a time, afraid to stick their head up in fear of getting it blown off. But as an independent, I can vouch for the fact that it is possible to cultivate friendships if you approach your social life with a demonstration that you respect others.

If one seeks a group of friends with varied ideological underpinnings, then base your friendships upon the “whole person,” as opposed to a person’s political leanings. Be mature and understand the pluralistic nature of our country’s citizens. If you desire camaraderie with a philosophically diverse group of people, then listen first so that you can identify areas of possible agreement, and make that agreement known.

I care little about the political affiliation of my friends. I could not accurately describe where most of them fall on the left-right scale, of what religion, if any, they subscribe to. Yet I think I know them well. I know what they share, and my concerns are for their health and the health of their families. I want them to have laughter and to know that I support them for whatever that is worth. Now, if I find out that one of them goose steps around his/her living room listening to a Wagner concerto at full volume, then we have a problem.

— Bill Sumner (via email)

Corrections

An article in last week’s paper, “Pride and prejudice,” mixed up the titles of legislation proposed by state Reps. JoCasta Zamarripa and Mark Spreitzer. The Marriage and Family Equality Act would revise state statutes to reflect marriage equality; the Constitutional Amendment on Marriage would remove the constitution’s ban on same-gender marriage. Also, “Life after the lab,” incorrectly spelled the first name of Breanne Cyr and accidentally dropped the word primate from the organization, North American Primate Sanctuary Alliance. And in “Walk Among Giants,” the home at 57 Cambridge Road was mistakenly said to have been designed by architect Frank Riley. The original Riley structure was torn down several years ago; tour participants will see a photo of it.