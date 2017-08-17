Feedback: Letters & Comments

But… it was a positive review

Re: “That’s Garbage!” (8/10/2017): Sorry our career doesn’t deserve a coffee table book according to your journalist. Jealous much? What a loser. Love Shirley Manson.

—Garbage (via Twitter)

Carbondale is for suckers

Re: “Moon to block sun!” (8/10/2017): Everyone seems to say that the best place to see the upcoming total eclipse is Carbondale, Illinois. While one will indeed be able the see totality, the view of the horizon will be blocked. So, I went searching and found a little place not that far away, along the Mississippi: Chester, Illinois. Getting a room this late is the stage will require staying around the St. Louis area. For those who are looking for the longest time of totality, Chester’s location is only .2 seconds shorter than Carbondale. I don’t think I’ll notice the difference.

—Mike Brown (via email)

Less is more

Re: “Rename City County Building for Dick Wagner” (8/10/2017): How about not naming it after anybody? Just call it the City County Building.

—Ruth Ginzberg (via Facebook)

What’s next

Re: “Foxconn deal goes from bad to bizarre” (8/8/2017): I’d also like to add that Foxconn is well known in the tech world for starting to move to completely automated processes. Can we guarantee the jobs created now will be around in a few years? Will they take our tax dollars and eventually automate these positions? Can they even guarantee the number of positions at all? What happens if they don’t fulfill their promises? Can we get our money back?

I’m all for creating jobs, but anyone who knows a little about Foxconn knows that this at the very least sounds fishy. If it sounds too good to be true, it almost always is. If I’m wrong on this, I’ll happily be wrong, because that would mean my fellow Wisconsinites will have more jobs to choose from. And that’s what we should all want, right?

—Dustin Schmidt (via Facebook)