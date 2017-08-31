Feedback: Letters & Comments

Let’s check with the model

Re: “The Model Lake” (8/24/2017): So if the availability of cold groundwater is a factor, should we start thinking about dense development a little differently than we currently do? A related question for me is: How much of the development we currently see reduces groundwater infiltration in this lake basin? Does the lowered water table increase the rate of infiltration at those points where it is still possible?

—Nick Berigan (via web)

Victims of success

Re: “Political animals” (8/17/2017): If 900 wolves are living in harmony with minimal friction to humans and domestic stock, why does the DNR want to destroy 550 lives? I hope the federal judges will continue to protect them against the federal government.

—Cherie Hibbs (via web)

Far-flung holiday traditions

Re: “Treasure hunt,” (8/24/2017): In my old Big Ten town, they have the State College Exchange Program. The rule is “nothing wet or upholstered.” Plus, when the 40,000 students move out of the dorms, their version of SWAP collects the junk and brings it to the stadium. On a Saturday, they charge $5 to get in and shop. Most things are cheap to free, but they sell electronics and books for real money. They divert literally tons of trash from the landfill and donate thousands of dollars to local charities.

—Rachel Romond (via Facebook)

We can’t contain ourselves

Re: “Annual Manual” (8/24/17): I’m a little biased but in my media geek world, Isthmus Annual Manual day is as exciting as New York Times Fall Arts Preview day.

—Jane Burns (via Twitter)

The hits keep coming

Re: “Stone lies” (8/24/2017): Just change the words “unsung heroes” to “unsung soldiers” and leave the plaque where it is.

—D. Grif (via web)

TIL [Today I learned] Dave Blaska thinks that Charlottesville is having “fun” with violent clashes, Nazi rallies and murder of protesters. Either delusional, racist or both.

—Quinn McConnell (via Facebook)

Correction: The byline for author Erik Ness was missing from last week’s cover story, “The Model Lake.”