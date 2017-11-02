Feedback: Letters & Comments

A murality of opinions

Re: “‘Centro Hispano murals destroyed” (10/26/2017): Disappointing that Isthmus would write this article and use a headline with attention-getting negativity. When I was interviewed for an article by Isthmus I assumed it was for coverage of the Design for a Difference process or reveal. A very large part of the Madison community participated in this makeover to drastically improve the function, cleanliness and design of this space and the 38 Madison area interior designers that collaborated on this project with direction from the dedicated leadership of Centro. Everyone involved was very sensitive to the culture and artwork that was part of the space. The design team had nothing but care and love in their hearts as they spent countless hours donating their time, products and services. And with over 100 businesses contributing over $600,000 in products, services and funds to makeover 12,000 square feet it is so disappointing that Isthmus would choose to have their coverage of this — the largest charity makeover in North America happening in Madison, WI — with such a negative headline and story. I understand that this article is trying to discuss the topic of “art preservation,” however I would have hoped that the incredible joy of giving by so many in the Madison community would have been recognized and celebrated.

—Bob Tobe (via web)

Why send someone an email that the murals would be saved when there was no intention of doing so? And no one should be touching another artist’s work unless the original artist is dead. At least Sharon Kilfoy should have been commissioned to do any restoration work herself. It is a great frustration of artists everywhere that our work is so cavalierly dismissed and we aren’t even allowed to be pissed about it.

—Julie Merrill-Quinn (via web)

I can appreciate the sadness of losing the artwork, but I stand with Design for a Difference. What they have done not only for Centro, but for two other local nonprofits, is nothing short of a miracle. If a mural needed to come down or be altered, I’m sure it was done with great consideration by the designers. Sharon is an amazing artist who who has graciously shared her gift to many community projects. Thankfully many of her original murals at Centro are untouched and will be on display indefinitely.

—Jule Sheldon (via Facebook)

Back in time

Re: “‘Defeating Scott Walker is the key to saving the UW” (10/19/2017): Destroying the UW is idiocy. It’s an economic and cultural benefit to the entire state. It’s 2017, not 1950. Education is more important than ever. Fools.

—Andy Olsen (via Facebook)

Other way around

Re: “‘(Re)living history” (10/26/2017): People mistakenly believe professors/administrators make a university. The Dow protests prove that wrong — it is and always has been the students that define a university.

—Dianne Carey (via Facebook)