Feedback: Letters & Comments

Think before you eat

Re: “You gonna eat that?” (11/9/217): According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife department website, CWD testing is not 100 percent accurate and “accuracy can vary depending on the stage of the infection in the animal.” Furthermore, scientists have found CWD-inducing prions in both muscle and fat of infected deer, albeit at lower concentrations than in the nerve and lymph tissue normally tested. Given this, maybe the Madison Parks Department should reconsider its plan to donate venison from deer culled from Owen Park this winter to local food pantries, even if it tests negative. Maybe Rebekah Wilce could look into that.

—Barb Olson (via web)

CWD is caused by hunting wolves. The wolves help to control the quality of the deer population. Remember: Nature is a perfect system, society is not.

—Paul A. Collins (via Facebook)

Long time coming

Re: “Last stop?” (11/9/2017): If Metro really wanted to save this program, they would. They’ve been moving in this direction for years, and the will and vision just isn’t there. I am personally distressed by this because my husband is a paratransit driver for Metro who loves his job, loves working with these folks, and worries about those who either can’t manage their own transit choices, need additional personal support, or can’t make it to the curb for their rides. The majority of Metro paratransit drivers are dedicated to their clients’ welfare and safety because they see and understand the vulnerable world of the disabled person. These people are our friends, neighbors, employees, consumers and taxpayers. To punt this vital service to part-time subcontractors is a true disservice and a tragedy waiting to happen.

—Christine LeMay (via Facebook)

Just work more

Re: “Help wanted” (11/16/217): I worked 20 hours a week during college in the 1990s. I also borrowed money and had grants, but that income made a huge difference in my eventual student-loan debt. These kids who aren’t working, how much money are they borrowing? Are they going to be complaining about their loan payments in four years?

I could understand it if working while going to college hurt one’s grades or performance. But research has shown that students who work part-time tend to do better academically.

And what about the new luxury student apartments? And the drinking culture? Living in a luxury building takes a lot of money. Binge-drinking every weekend takes money and time. Maybe today’s students should consider spending less, borrowing less, and working more.

—PJ Harper (via web)