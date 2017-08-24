Feedback: Letters & Comments

A Madison divided against itself

Re: “Battle over Confederate history hits Madison” (8/16/2017) and “Soglin acts swiftly to remove Confederate monuments after outcry” (8/17/2017): The Confederate men who died in that camp were treated poorly to the point of death. Removing the plaque erases the mistreatment of Confederate soldiers, not pride in their sacrifice.

—Alex Hissong (via Facebook)

Read a fucking book mate. The elitists are using 1984 as a fucking instruction manual. First it’s the monuments then it’s the texts.

—Andrew Price (via Facebook)

These have been here for decades but suddenly they have to be removed now? This is just feeding into the hysteria.

—Kathy Infanger (via Facebook)

There’s a big difference between these soldiers and Robert E. Lee. Many of these young men were forced to become Confederate soldiers or be shot for refusing. A fair share could have been against slavery and/or fighting for the cause. I don’t agree with the removal of this plaque — that is a history lesson regarding the prisoners of war at Camp Randall.

—Jeannie Otteson (via Facebook)

Yeah, with all the statues gone, how would we ever possibly remember the Civil War? I live in Arkansas now and I can’t throw a cotton gin without hitting a rebel flag. It’s not part of history, it’s just a statue that commentates traitors and was used during the Jim Crow era to intimidate folks of color.

—AJ Behling (via Facebook)

OK, guys. Why does this history conveyed via monument only celebrate the Confederacy? Union soldiers are also buried there and there is no plaque.

All over the country there are thousands of these Confederate monuments painting the Confederacy as patriotic (it was/is treasonous). But no statues of, say, freed slaves. Or of the “colored regiments.”

So if you get your history from monuments (?) you will have a hugely distorted view of the Civil War. To see statues of liberated slaves, you have to leave the USA. Ugh.

—Andy Olsen (via Facebook)

All the people saying this erases history will be shocked to discover books.

—Savion Castro (via Facebook)

So the Jewish community in Europe has been the #1 defender of not destroying Auschwitz and Krakow because they don’t want people to forget the horrors that happened there, but a bunch of millennials that need a safe space can bitch for 12 hours and get history erased for the next generation? Sad to be an American these days.

—Zach Faber (via Facebook)

Fun for grown-ups too

Re: “For the love of reading” (8/17/2017): This mobile library is a great idea. It’s good not only for the young but also for the elderly. I’d put more emphasis on the latter: Lots of older people can’t get around to go to existing brick and mortar libraries. Irmgard Carpenter is but one example. This isn’t just for kids.

—Francine Flambeau (via web)

Priorities

Re: “Death tax,” (8/17/2017): I wish we were more concerned about police using appropriate force or increased training and less concerned about how much it costs the city or ways to pay less in damages.

—Kristin Helmers (via Facebook)