Soglin’s gubernatorial potential is intriguing

× Expand David Michael Miller

Mayor Paul Soglin announced over the weekend that he is considering a run of governor. I quickly got a message from a friend saying “can’t wait to see the cartoon you do on this!”

I can get why my friend could imagine that I’m champing at the bit to make fun of Sogdog’s gubernatorial aspirations. Lots of other Madisonians were taking potshots or expressing disapproval of the idea on social media. And I have a long history of making fun of the mayor. He’s the subject of more political cartoons I’ve written than anyone outside of Gov. Scott Walker. Soglin’s wikipedia page even includes a quote of the mayor talking smack about something I wrote — “Well, I'm going to show you old, tired, gray and bland."

However, despite my criticisms, there’s a lot I like about Soglin and his long history as mayor of this city. And, as I’ve thought more and more about the idea of a Soglin statewide campaign, I find myself liking the idea more and more. If nothing else, a Soglin candidacy means my partner in cartooning, Jon Lyons, doesn’t have to learn to draw a new face.

In his announcement, Soglin mentioned the Bernie Sanders campaign as an inspiration for his potential run. Former state senator Tim Cullen was similarly inspired by Sanders during Cullen’s brief flirtation with a gubernatorial run — even though the only thing Cullen shared with Sanders was AARP eligibility. Soglin, on the other hand, actually is quite a lot like Sanders. A die-hard, experienced progressive who speaks eloquently, passionately and convincingly about issues many Democrats waffle on or struggle to explain. Principled and data-driven, but also unfiltered — often to the detriment of other members of the party he caucuses with. Sharply focused on economic issues but occasionally obtuse on issues of race and gender.

Madisonians are going to come out and vote in high numbers for any candidate running against Walker, even a mayor some get annoyed with from time to time. It’s turnout in the rest of the state that’s key. That is where Soglin’s Sanders-ness is important, as the Bernie message resonated across Wisconsin and not just in Madison. Sanders won 71 of 72 counties in this state in the presidential primary.

On an anecdotal level, I saw a number of friends from high school and college who never post about politics on Facebook post about their excitement for Sanders. I drove someone to the DMV so they could get a Wisconsin ID to vote for the first time in this state, even though they had lived in the Badger State for years. Suffice it to say, many of these folks were not nearly as enthused to vote in November. Some did not vote at all — and we saw how that worked out.

I watched Soglin speak at a Sanders rally in Madison, and his tone and message resonated with the audience better than any other speaker. He’s a great speaker and a better communicator than most progressives in this state, which is something we often forget in Madison in the midst of squabbles over city business.

I didn’t like everything about Bernie Sanders as a presidential candidate, just as I don’t like everything about Paul Soglin. That doesn’t mean I can’t see the charisma and leadership of either of them.

Even if Soglin didn’t make it past the primaries, he would help toughen up and sharpen the other candidates. However, if Soglin makes it to the general election, I believe Soglin would likely do well in a faceoff against Walker, a far cry from the milquetoast opposition presented by Barrett and Burke. During Walker’s presidential run, he wilted in interviews and debates when put under pressure — and Soglin would undoubtedly provide some pressure.

As I’ve written about in the past, Governor Walker is going to run against the City of Madison no matter who the Democratic candidate is. Even if he’s facing off against someone from outside the major urban areas, like Vinehout or Wachs, Walker will use Madison and Milwaukee as a punching bag. Soglin is in a unique position to flip that script and use Walker’s own messaging against him.

Every time the governor tries to take credit for Wisconsin’s mediocre economic growth, Soglin can pull out the data that shows the vast majority of private sector economic growth is coming from the area around his city. When the governor asks, “Why should spoiled Madison have (labor rights / transportation / jobs)?” Soglin can reply with “Why doesn’t your community have this? Why doesn’t every community in Wisconsin have this?”

Some of the things I’ve criticized Soglin for as mayor could be assets as a governor. He’s forceful and confident, occasionally to a fault. That has often led Soglin to be overly aggressive with a city council that is, by-and-large, working with similar goals to the mayor. However, as governor, Soglin’s ability to hold the line would be helpful with facing off against a legislature that is all-but-certain to have Republican majorities in both chambers. Soglin’s unflinching style is a better match for negotiating state budgets and redistricting maps than State Street bar licenses and public markets.

That’s not to say Soglin wouldn’t have to do some self-reflection to do before he starts traveling the state. Madison, and Wisconsin on the whole, is host to racial inequities are a shame and a disgrace. He has to answer how he’ll make Wisconsin a better place for all residents if he is going to get good turnout from communities of color, a stumbling block for a great many Democratic candidates. Frankly, none of the potential candidates are great on taking action on race, which is why I’d still like to see someone like former Rep. Mandela Barnes or Sen. LaTonya Johnson throw their hat into the ring.

Additionally, while a passionate communicator, he can often come across as smug when challenged. He needs a softer touch when exiting a city where he has a legacy of 40-plus years. To draw yet another Sanders comparison, think of Bernie’s softer-toned but still very persuasive appearance in the unfriendly territory of Liberty University.

Overall, when I think of the list of traits I want from a gubernatorial candidate, I’m taken-aback by how many of those boxes Paul Soglin checks off. It might sound unlikely to see the mayor of Madison win a statewide race — but so was the victory of a socialist from Vermont.

I can already see the yard signs emblazoned with jaunty mustaches.