Keep news outlets insulated from politics

University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross recently proposed a major restructuring of the system’s two-year colleges and the University of Wisconsin-Extension.

Board of Regents has voted to proceed with President Cross’ restructuring plan.

After learning about the president’s proposal through the news media, I requested that he brief the Senate Democratic caucus on his vision, prior to the Board of Regents vote. I followed up that briefing with a letter to him with my specific concerns about his plan to move Wisconsin Public Television and Wisconsin Public Radio from UW Extension to the office of the UW System President.

I fully recognize the challenge the president faces. Lower enrollment throughout the UW System and an aging state population demand sound planning and forward thinking for our University of Wisconsin System to not only survive, but to thrive.

President Cross indicated he has four options: close at least three two-year campuses; merge the two-year campuses with the technical colleges; continue as is; and restructure the UW System.

The idea to link each two-year college with a four-year university has merit and is worth consideration. Now, the president should seek input from stakeholders throughout Wisconsin before making any significant final decisions on his restructuring plan. I wholeheartedly support making a UW education more accessible and more affordable to people who wish to attend a UW college or university. Part of the president’s plan is to move UW-Extension to UW- Madison. This is a reasonable idea.

However, Wisconsin’s public broadcasting outlets should remain part of the UW-Extension and not move to the UW System president’s office.

The president of the UW System is a political appointment, whether held by this president, his predecessor or his successor. The president is appointed by the Board of Regents — a politically appointed body — which is appointed by a highly political office holder, the governor of Wisconsin. In an era when news sources are under political attack, we must keep WPT and WPR insulated from political influence as much as possible. I firmly believe that maintaining WPT and WPR in UW-Extension provides that critical insulation.

Housing WPT and WPR in the president’s office will inherently create a chilling effect on the free exchange of ideas that we have come to expect from public broadcasting in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Television and Wisconsin Public Radio are the very manifestation of the Wisconsin Idea. The “continual and fearless sifting and winnowing by which alone the truth can be found” must continue, unabated, without fear of unwelcome reaction from political policy-makers at the top end of State Street.

The current structure significantly shields WPT and WPR from political pressure. If WPT and WPR are placed under the UW System president’s office, it is not difficult to come up with a list of controversial issues that leaders of WPR and WPR may feel reluctant to raise on the many Wisconsin-produced programs.

President Cross assured me that he would create a “firewall” between his office and WPT and WPR during his administration. However, a UW System president is not bound by promises made by his or her predecessor.

I emphatically encourage President Cross and the UW Board of Regent to keep Wisconsin public broadcasting outlets within UW-Extension and not move it to UW System administration. Even if the president’s recommendations have been approved by the Board of Regents, he can easily reconsider the idea to place WPT and WPR under his control, if he chose to do so.

Wisconsin Public Radio has been in operation for more than 100 years. It has been more than 60 years since Wisconsin Public Television first broadcast to Wisconsinites. Viewers and listeners rely on honest and accurate programing on both WPT and WPR. We must continue the independence necessary for WPT and WPR to share unbiased knowledge with Wisconsin residents by keeping these invaluable state resources in UW-Extension.

Mark Miller is a Democratic state senator, representing the 16th Senate District.