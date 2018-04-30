Tell All: I’m scared of graduating college

Dear Tell All: I’m graduating from UW-Madison this spring and I’m terrified. From preschool until now, school is all I’ve ever known. A lot of people can’t wait to get out and start their “real lives,” but I’ve always loved going to class. I’ve been blessed with mostly good teachers and have made so many good friends. I also like the rhythm of intense studying followed by breaks, including nice long ones in winter and summer.

What’s it like to leave all that behind? To me, the adult world doesn’t look too fun. Both my parents work grinding hours at jobs they don’t really enjoy. Both of them say they can’t wait to retire, even though it’s at least a decade away. They’ve been friends with pretty much the same two couples my whole life because, I assume, they have limited chances of meeting new people.

I’ve got a job lined up after graduation that I’m not too excited about. I’m worried it will feel like drudgery, with 8-to-5 hours (plus who knows what kind of overtime) and only two weeks of vacation for the whole year.

I’m trying not to panic, but am getting nervous as the clock ticks down to graduation. Is there life after school?

Technically an Adult

Dear Technically an Adult: There is life after school, and it can be just as good as the life you’ve always known. Maybe even better.

It’s true that you’ll leave behind certain things you enjoy, but you can replace them with adult pleasures. Think of how fun it might be to earn a grownup salary and spend it on whatever makes you happy. Think of finding a soulmate and possibly starting a family. Think of making every decision for yourself, independently of your parents. All these marvels await in your 20s and beyond.

Speaking of your parents, don’t let their example depress you, Technically an Adult. On the contrary, let it inspire you to lead your life differently. You don’t have to settle for a dreary job or a narrow set of friends. Take advantage of the social and intellectual skills you developed during your well-spent academic years to carve out an existence that feels fulfilling.

You certainly don’t have to stick with your post-graduation position if it proves to be as dull as you expect. You can always prepare yourself for an alternative career by going — wait for it — back to school.

