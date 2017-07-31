Tell All: Make America great again. Please!

Dear Tell All: On an almost daily basis, I’m shocked by the new lows we’re hitting in the United States. Donald Trump wages war on the free press, a cornerstone of our democracy, and half the country goes along with him. Rather than respecting an institution that provides essential scrutiny of politicians, whether liberal or conservative, people cheer their harassment and elect politicians who beat them up.

Donald Trump hurls sickening insults at women, Mexicans, Muslims, and other minorities, and half the country goes along with him. Republican politicians maintain their support, and surrogates fan out to defend these indefensible comments with a straight face.

As a Christian, I’m most shocked by Trump’s support among religious people. I find it deeply disturbing that they have no problem with his bullying, his vengefulness, his greed, and his many other unbiblical qualities as long as he supports their agenda. And that agenda is also increasingly worrisome to me, eroding the Constitutionally established line between church and state.

The onslaught of bad news is so overwhelming that I’m close to giving up. How can one little person in Madison, Wis., change the country’s direction when so many people are reveling in hateful values?

Patriot

Dear Patriot: You’re right that it’s hard for one little person in Madison, Wis., to change the country’s direction. But just because it’s hard doesn’t mean it isn’t worth the effort.

If you’re worried about harassment of the press, support the Committee to Protect Journalists.

If you’re worried about the backlash against minorities, support the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the Southern Poverty Law Center, GLAAD, the National Organization of Women or other such groups.

If you’re worried about religious extremists skirting the Constitution, support Madison’s own Freedom from Religion Foundation.

The mere existence of these organizations suggests that many others share your values, Patriot. The people on Trump’s side are banding together to promote their vision of the United States; you need to band together with like-minded souls to promote yours. As long as we live in a democratic society, you’ve got a fighting chance.

