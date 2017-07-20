Primal cinema

× Expand Nolan amps up the confusion and anxiety of the soldiers on the beach by playing with cinematic time.

Dunkirk is primal. It feels urgent and contemporary even though it is set 77 years ago. And it is a movie about war, an experience that few of us today have had. But writer-director Christopher Nolan creates an immediacy to the film by dropping us right into chaos with British soldier Tommy (Fionn Whitehead), waiting on the beach with hundreds of thousands of other men. The Germans have pushed the English troops right up to the water’s edge on the northern French coast. They are stranded, and none of them have any idea what is going to happen, their desperation conveyed by little more than the haunted glare in their eyes.

Nolan brilliantly amps up the confusion and anxiety of the soldiers on the beach in a way that is downright exhilarating, by playing with cinematic time: We have joined Tommy’s story a week before the evacuation of these troops, but we join a pleasure-craft sailor (Mark Rylance) only a day before the evacuation begins, his yacht commandeered by the Royal Navy to sail to France and collect soldiers, and we join RAF fighter pilots (Tom Hardy and Jack Lowden) a mere hour before, as they take to the air to protect the flotilla of small boats heading for Dunkirk. This ingenious narrative structure spreads the dread and tension throughout the film in a way that a more straightforward narrative could not.

It’s easy to joke about spoilers in a story about a historical event where we already know the outcome, but none of these fictional characters is guaranteed a happy fate. This is an intimate film about people playing their parts, to whatever end might come, in an enormous communal effort. The people here are boiled down to one thing, their one intense purpose of the moment, whether that’s their own survival or their absolute imperative to do something to pitch in. The film speaks to a desire that many of us have, to be a part of something big and important, to step up and contribute our effort to something meaningful. We don’t see a lot of opportunity to do that today, and we long for it. (That doesn’t have to mean war. It could mean battling global warming, or rebuilding crumbling infrastructure.) And when we see the power of working together that Dunkirk illustrates, its absence suddenly stings.