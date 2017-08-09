August Television Preview: the return of “Difficult People,” a new Marvel show and more

× Expand Hulu Difficult People

Some months more than others, I find it difficult to round up four to six shows that I would genuinely recommend to someone asking the question “what should I watch?” This August is not one of those months. From my point of view, there are quite a few shows for a variety of television viewers (different strokes for different folks!) From the hilariously sharp-tongued comedy Difficult People to the highly anticipated Marvel show The Defenders, there is a lot to like about August.

Difficult People (Hulu, returning August 8)

×

The trailer for season three of the Hulu comedy Difficult People proclaims, “Be Loud. Be Proud. Be Difficult” and it’s the perfect summation of what is great about the series. Created by comedian and writer Julie Klausner, starring Klausner and Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street), Difficult People is about two struggling comedy writer/performers obsessed with all things pop culture. Set against the backdrop of New York City, Klausner and Eichner’s characters’ snarkiness sometimes gets them laughs and other times gets them into varying levels of trouble. If you enjoy great comedies with biting humor and pop-culture references galore like 30 Rock or Will & Grace, this show is for you. Plus, this cast is full of top-notch comedians. Everyone just watch it, okay?

Project Runway (Lifetime, returning August 17)

×

Everyone’s favorite clothing design competition is back for a 16th season! However, one might ask, why should anyone still be watching a reality show this far into its existence? What does it still have to offer? The answer is simple: Project Runway’s winning formula still brings joy to audiences and success to designers. At its core, PR is about rigorously testing designers of all backgrounds and skill levels and observing the triumphs and epic failures that result. Its effectiveness in launching true fashion superstars has varied, but it has given the world undeniable superstars like Christian Siriano, Michael Costello and others who have dressed everyone from Kim Kardashian to Michelle Obama. Project Runway has also largely held onto its core cast (with Zac Posen stepping in for Michael Kors) and the beaming light of a mentor that is Tim Gunn. The reason this show keeps going (and at a pretty high quality) is audiences still love to see the frazzled and brilliant creations of unknown designers, as well as stressful, exciting and joyful moments everywhere in between.

Marvel’s The Defenders (Netflix, premiering August 18)

×

One of my absolute favorite shows of 2015 was Marvel’s Jessica Jones on Netflix. Starring Krysten Ritter (Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23) as the fantastically dark, sarcastic protagonist in this detective noir, you can imagine my disappointment when I heard it would not be coming back for its second season until 2018. However, Jones, and her co-star Luke Cage (The Good Wife’s Mike Colter) return in Marvel’s The Defenders. Joined by other Marvel players with their own Netflix shows, Daredevil and Iron Fist, these “outsider superheroes” as Netflix calls them, come together to defend New York City. While I used to be fairly apathetic about superhero movies and television shows, Marvel has raised the bar on every level by bringing these characters to life with great writing and dynamic acting. I can’t wait for The Defenders to hit Netflix so I can binge on this delectably dark show.

Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood! (Showtime, premiering August 18)

×

If you aren’t familiar with Tiffany Haddish, you will be soon enough. Haddish recently co-starred in the 2017 summer comedy Girls Trip alongside Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah, and appeared on the talk show circuit during the press tour, generating hilarious hits by telling stories like this one on Jimmy Kimmel. Tiffany Haddish is a stand-up comedian by trade, and her style of comedy is making lemonade out of lemons by telling jokes about her painful upbringing in South Central Los Angeles. In She Ready!, Haddish refers to herself as the “last black unicorn” and is overflowing with confidence and delightfully raspy-voiced energy on stage. The comedian and actress is set to co-star with Tracy Morgan in a TBS comedy this fall, and I’m looking forward to seeing Haddish reap the rewards of her hard work.

Halt and Catch Fire (AMC, returning August 19)

×

Despite its interesting concept and strong cast, Halt and Catch Fire has never quite caught fire with audiences. The AMC show, which is entering its final season, is about the technology revolution in the early ’90s, the web and the pursuit of the creation of the ultimate supercomputer. Last season left off with the characters still dreaming of the infinite possibilities of the World Wide Web, and two characters in particular were fighting so much, it put their hard work and ideas at risk. The show has had some critical attention from its start in 2014, and if you are at all interested in the subject matter, definitely check it out.