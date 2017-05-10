May Television Preview: "Twin Peaks" returns!

× Expand Showtime

Back in the non-streaming days, May was the peak of network television. Sweeps weeks were in full force, and nobody scheduled new shows to premiere or return to air that month. Lucky for us, we have some of the year’s most fruitful and interesting television making its debut/return this May. Between masterful Netflix comedies like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Master of None and the return of the David Lynch series Twin Peaks, we are in for a treat.

Master of None (Netflix, returning May 12)

Season one of Master of None was nothing short of a masterpiece. The show is about a struggling actor (Aziz Ansari, Parks and Recreation) in New York City trying to navigate his way through food, music, culture and love. In the first season, Master of None addressed delicate topics such as racism, sexuality, sexism, morality and politics with intelligence and humor. In many ways, season one was a love letter to chaos and beauty that is New York City. Season two looks like Ansari’s character Dev will be searching for himself in Italy, alongside his best friend, the ever-goofy Eric Wareheim of the comedy duo Tim & Eric. I am ready for all the pasta, wine and Big Bud/Lil Bud time! I am also eager to see new material from the real star of the show, Shoukath Ansari, Aziz’s dad. While his day job is as a gastroenterologist, his first piece of acting work showed him to be a genuine and hilarious individual. Can’t wait for his Oscar in a few years!

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix, returning May 19)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt quickly became one of my favorite shows on television when it premiered in March of 2015. The remarkable writing is the core of this program, headed up by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock of 30 Rock (so almost immediately you knew it was going to be good!) The staff’s ability to juxtapose elements of optimism and realism creates a show with an upbeat but realistic tone. The one-liners on Schmidt are positively perfect, with season three being no exception. Kimmy (Ellie Kemper of The Office) is a few years removed from life as a prisoner of an underground cult (she literally lived underground.) Since she’s emerged, she’s managed to make friends, get a job, navigate NYC and even earn her GED. Confused about what to do next, her kooky landlord (played by the brilliant Carole Kane of Taxi) advises that “after high school, most white girls go to college.” I’m excited to see the direction of season three and the continued evolution of these lovable loser characters. Also — I CANNOT wait to see perennial favorite Titus Andromedon get his Lemonade on.

The Keepers (Netflix, premiering May 19)

Spotlight brought attention to the topic of abuse in the Catholic church when it won the 2016 Oscar for Best Picture, entrancing audiences and critics alike. The Keepers follows the same vein, using investigative journalism and witnesses to uncover abuse in the church. The show will explore a brutal murder of Sister Cathy in the city of Baltimore, Maryland in 1970. The miniseries from Netflix will investigate what exactly happened to the nun and teacher, whom everyone seemed to love. The mystery series seems to indicate that Cathy knew of sexual and physical abuses committed by a priest at the school and was going to do the right thing by turning him in. The show feels like a thriller-Spotlight, with elements of Making A Murderer, Netflix’s other breakaway hit investigation series. As someone who is fascinated by true crime and mysteries, I am excited to watch this series. However, I am also anxious because of the heavy subject matter. Hopefully, this show will shine some light on the mystery of Sister Cathy’s murder and on the heinous crimes committed and covered up by members of the Catholic church.

The Wizard of Lies (HBO, premiering May 20)

The name Bernie Madoff is one that inspires anxiety, frustration and, above all, rage. He’s the man that cheated countless people (celebrities, regular folks and everyone in between) out of billions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme. Who has experience playing a character who has to cultivate sympathy from the audience despite his odious behavior? Robert De Niro seems like the logical choice, having portrayed harrowing bad guys and anti-heroes in Raging Bull, Taxi Driver and Cape Fear. As Madoff, DeNiro is a less obvious kind of bad guy. He’s quiet, calculating, charming and seemingly the smartest man alive — plus, the fountain of wealth. The cast also includes the dynamic Michelle Pfeiffer, which will make for a great show.

Twin Peaks (Showtime, returning May 21)

One of the most anticipated shows this spring has got to be the revival of director David Lynch’s (Blue Velvet) twisted drama Twin Peaks. The series premiered on ABC in 1991 and, after two critically acclaimed seasons, was unfortunately canceled due to low ratings. However, Twin Peaks has since grown into a cult favorite, especially after becoming available to stream on Netflix. Fans have clamored for more for decades, and now David Lynch is ready to give it. The show will revisit its namesake Washington town. Much of the new season, which consists of 18 new episodes, is being kept under wraps. However, it is confirmed that Lynch’s muse Kyle MacLachlan (also of Blue Velvet) is returning to reprise his role as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, originally summoned to the town to investigate the murder of popular teenage homecoming queen Laura Palmer. As in much of Lynch’s work, mystery, drama, peculiar characters and horror converge perfectly in the series, and I’m eager to have my nightmares dominated once again by his unnerving, magnificent work.