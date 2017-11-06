November Television Preview: More from Margaret Atwood, the return of “Shameless”

× Expand Netflix Alias Grace

By November, most of the new fall television is pretty much in swing already. However, there are a few favorite and soon-to-be new favorite shows coming into view. From the period drama Alias Grace to “out there” comedies like Shameless and Lady Dynamite, this month certainly has something to offer.

Alias Grace (Netflix, premiering Nov. 3)

Alias Grace is the second novel this year by Canadian author Margaret Atwood to be made into a television series. The first was the wildly successful The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu, which starred Elisabeth Moss and garnered Emmy wins for both Moss and the show. It seems that in this rather dystopian 2017, Atwood’s “what-if” narratives featuring oppressed female protagonists are less far-fetched than they perhaps once were. Alias Grace is based upon events in the 19th century. It takes place in Canada and is about Grace, a servant originally from Ireland who is sentenced to a life in prison after being accused of murdering her boss. The show stars Canadian actress Sarah Gordon (a new face for most) as Grace, and the series is by all accounts great. Margaret Atwood is a master at her craft and I’m looking forward to watching it all.

Shameless (Showtime, returning Nov. 5)

If you don’t already watch Shameless but enjoy raucous black comedies, then you should definitely check it out. Shameless returns for its eighth season on Showtime and is about the Gallagher family, a large and often unruly Irish-American brood living in Chicago. Based on the U.K. series, the show stars William H. Macy as the drunken and disorderly head of the household, though eldest sister Fiona is the one tasked with running the burgeoning family after her mother left. Last season, the Gallaghers’ absent mom made an appearance only to reveal she has a terminal illness. Plus, the newly single Fiona struggled with dating apps and brother Lip had trouble with his sobriety. It’s hard to summarize all the seasons of Shameless in just a few sentences, but trust me when I say it is indeed a show worth watching.

Lady Dynamite (Netflix, returning Nov. 10)

Lady Dynamite is exactly what the name implies, though it would be way too cliched for me to call its star Maria Bamford “explosive.” Bamford (Arrested Development) plays an exaggerated version of herself, a standup comedian grappling with the highs and lows of bipolar disorder. The show is created by some fantastic comedy veterans, Mitch Hurwitz (Arrested Development) and Pam Brady (South Park). The writing and performances on this show are incredibly strong — Bamford is a ball of energy being unleashed into 12 episodes. She also recently wrote an excellent piece for The New York Times about finding someone who can love her for her unique self, someone who is both creative and mentally ill.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon, premiering Nov. 29)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (TMMM) premieres on Amazon this month and comes from Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. The show has already been picked up for two seasons and is billed as a comedy but also as a “historical drama.” The show takes place in the 1950s and stars House of Cards’ Rachel Brosnahan as a housewife named Midge Maisel. Midge becomes disillusioned with her life and, through guts and liquid courage, goes on stage at a comedy club where her husband performs part time. She kills and decides to pursue a career in standup comedy, which for a woman in the 1950s was not only shocking, but nearly impossible. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel sounds amazing and even features the same composer as Gilmore Girls, Sam Phillips (so get ready for some more iconic and longing “la la la la’s.”) Can’t wait for this show!