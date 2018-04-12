Changing the narrative

× Expand The film, starring Stephanie Beatriz, will play the Orpheum on April 19.

The Light of the Moon, the debut film from writer-director Jessica M. Thompson, tells the story of Bonnie, a successful New York City architect whose life is shattered after a brutal rape. But unlike many film portrayals of sexual assault, this narrative centers on the survivor’s journey navigating the aftermath.

“Most of the time when you see stories about rape or sexual assault, a lot of it is in the courtroom, or it’s a revenge fantasy,” says producer Ashley Van Egeren. “The other emotional aspects are never explored, and there’s nothing out there solely from the point of view of the survivor.”

The critically acclaimed film, which received the 2017 Audience Award at SXSW, will have its Wisconsin premiere on April 19 at the Orpheum Theater at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15, and all proceeds go toward the Rape Crisis Center. There’s also a pre-show meet-and-greet with Van Egeren for $35, and a panel discussion after the screening moderated by Isthmus editor Judith Davidoff.

A Wisconsin native, Van Egeren is excited to bring the film to her home state. She says the powerful story has resonated with viewers — men and women alike — at screenings around the country. Though the project began before the #MeToo movement brought sexual misconduct into the spotlight, this film comes at a moment of activism and shifting cultural norms.

“This [film] was just so in alignment with what is going on in the world right now, and how people are done with [sexual misconduct],” Van Egeren says. “We’re ready to change this conversation and change rape culture.”