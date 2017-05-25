Here comes the duck

While baseball is at the heart of any trip to Warner Park to take in a Mallards’ game, the sport itself does face stiff competition from the food and the surrounding festivities — from the moment mascot Maynard Mallard swoops in on a zipline. If you’re looking for added oomph, here are our picks for the best of the promo nights. Check the full game schedule at http://northwoodsleague.com/madison-mallards/2017-schedule.

June 2: Get a Chris Farley Bobblehead. There’s also a Farley costume and impersonation contest. Well la dee frickin da.

June 8: Chris Clark, stunt bike rider, will balance, jump and generally defy gravity.

June 20: It’s Minions Night, with post-game showing of Despicable Me 2.

June 22: The Mallards honor the late Leon Varjian with a bobblehead. Leon comes complete with pink flamingo.

July 13: Mr. Intermission will do his crazy dance. Let’s just say you can’t describe this guy; you have to see this guy.

July 21: It’s a Duckling Maynard bobblehead giveaway.

July 29: Is Madison ready for “Game of Thrones” night? This one will feature players from the Minnesota Renaissance Festival. And a meat raffle.

July 30: Maynard dresses up like Harry Potter for this bobblehead giveaway.

Aug. 5: Madison’s namesake, president James Madison, gets his own bobblehead! “The purpose of the Constitution is to restrict the majority's ability to harm a minority.”

Aug. 9: It’s not a bobblehead, it’s a wobblehead, feat. Maynard Mallard.

Aug. 13: The Zooperstars close out the regular season. People in inflatable suits are funny. They just are.