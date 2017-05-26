Save the date

× Expand Wesley Hamilton

FESTIVALS & FAIRS

May

Door County Festival of Nature: Field trips & nature activities for all ages, May 25-28, from The Ridges, Baileys Harbor. ridgessanctuary.org. 920-839-2802.

Burlington ChocolateFest: May 26-29, Festival Grounds, Highway 36, Burlington, with entertainment, kids’ activities, all the chocolate you can handle. chocolatefest.com.

Memorial Weekend Pow-Wow: Annual Ho-Chunk Nation event, May 27-29, Pow-Wow Grounds, Highway 54 east of Black River Falls, with grand entries 1 and 7 pm Saturday-Sunday, 1 pm Monday. ho-chunknation.com.

World’s Largest Brat Fest: Charity fundraiser (rain or shine), 6 am-10 pm on May 26, 10 am-10 pm on May 27-28 and 10 am-6 pm on May 29, Alliant Energy Center-Willow Island, Madison, with celebrity cashiers and grillers, entertainment stages (headliners include George Clinton, Ever-clear, Joe Diffie), sports, kids’ activities, fireworks (9 pm, 5/28). Stage schedule: bratfest.com.

Wurst Times: Second Harvest Foodbank & MAMAs benefit brat cookout, 11 am-7 pm, May 27, High Noon Saloon & Brass Ring, Madison, with many bands and beer. wursttimes.com.

June

Verona Hometown Days: June 1-4, Hometown Park, Verona. Carnival, entertainment, sports. veronahometowndays.com. 608-845-5777.

Festa Italia: 4:30-11 pm on June 2, 11 am-11 pm on June 3 and 11 am-7 pm, June 4, McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg. Entertainment, cultural displays, food and more. iwcmadison.com. 608-258-1880.

Cows on the Concourse: 8 am-1 pm, June 3, Capitol Square, Madison. Petting zoos, entertainment, food. cowsontheconcourse.org. 608-250-4257.

Fruit Fest: LGBTQI block party for all ages/lifestyles, June 3, 900 block of Williamson Street, Madison. Music, food, vendors, “Fruit Loop” scholarship fundraiser 5K run/walk 10 am. fruitfestmadison.org.

Free Outdoor Fun Weekend: June 3-4, statewide. Free admission to parks, forests and trails, no fishing license required, plus special activities at many locations. dnr.wi.gov. 888-936-7463.

Highland Games/Scottish Fest: 9 am-10 pm, June 3, Hart Park, Wauwatosa. milwaukeescottishfest.com. 414-422-9235.

Summer Frolic: Gates 5 pm on June 8-9 and 8:30 am on June 10-11, Grundahl Park, Mount Horeb, with carnival, beer tent, music, games, fireworks 10 pm, June 10. mthorebsummerfrolic.com.

PrideFest: June 9-11 Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. Largest LGBT celebration in Wisconsin. pridefest.com. 414-272-3378.

Taste of the Dells: 4:30-10:30 pm on June 9 and 11 am-10:30 pm, June 10, downtown Wisconsin Dells. tasteofthedells.com. 800-223-3557.

Margarita Fest: Isthmus event, 3-7 pm, June 10, Pasqual’s Cantina-East Washington, Madison. Sample 20 margaritas and 20 tacos. madritafest.com.

Old Time Cheesemaking: Milk truck arrives 9 am, June 10, National Historic Cheesemaking Center, 2108 6th Ave., Monroe. Authentic 19th-century cheesemaking demos, plus displays, cream puffs, grilled cheese sandwiches. nationalhistoriccheesemakingcenter.org. 608-325-4636.

Taste of the Arts Fair: 9 am-4 pm, June 10, Sheehan Park, Sun Prairie. Arts and crafts, entertainment, kids’ area, wine and cheese tasting. sunprairiechamber.com. 608-837-4547.

Cottage Grove Firemen’s Festival: June 15-18, Firemen’s Park, Cottage Grove. Sports, carnival, entertainment; fireworks 9:30 pm, June 17. cottagegrovefire.org.

Prairie Villa Rendezvous: June 15-18, St. Feriole Island, Prairie du Chien. Buckskinner and fur trade reenactment. Period tool and weapon demos, food, basket-weaving, beadworking, medicine and plant lore. bigriverlongrifles.com.

Polish Fest: Opens at noon, June 16-18, Henry W. Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. polishfest.org.

Monroe Balloon & Blues Festival: Hot air balloons, music, exhibits, games, 4-10 pm on June 16 and 5 am-10 pm, June 17, Green County Fairgrounds, Monroe. Free. monroeballoonrally.com.

Juneteenth: Parade 11 am, June 17, Fountain of Life; celebration noon-6 pm, Penn Park, Madison. Celebration of African American heritage and emancipation. kujimcsd.org.

Mad City Vegan Fest: 10 am-5 pm, June 17, Alliant Energy Center, Madison. Local vegan food from carts and restaurants, as well as samples from national vendors. veganfest.org.

Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival: June 17, Bayshore Town Center, Glendale. More than 100 craft beer selections. $85/$55. wisconsinbeerloversfest.com.

Oregon Summer Fest: June 22-25, Kiser Fireman’s Park, Oregon. Entertainment, carnival, food, parade. oregonwisummerfest.com. 608-835-3697.

Heidi Festival: June 23-24, New Glarus. “Heidi” performances 7 pm Fri. and 1 pm Sat. swisstown.com. 608-527-2095.

Cedarburg Strawberry Festival: June 24-25, Cedarburg. cedarburgfestivals.org. 888-894-4001.

Shake the Lake: Free, all-ages celebration, 4-11 pm, June 24, along John Nolen Drive, with music by Saint Motel, The Record Company, Parmalee, food, fireworks at 10 pm. shakethelake.org. 608-246-4277.

Karner Blue Butterfly Festival: June 30-July 1, downtown Black River Falls, with arts and crafts, entertainment, kids’ activities; fireworks and music on Saturday night. blackriverfallsdowntown.com.

Fire on the River: Independence Day celebration, June 30-July 1, along the Riverway, Sauk City, with kids’ activities, food, art activities, music, fireworks at dusk. fireontheriver.org.

La Crosse Riverfest: June 30-July 4, Oktoberfest Grounds, La Crosse. Music, family activities. riverfestlacrosse.com. 608-782-6000.

July

DeForest Fourth of July: July 3-4, Fireman’s Park, DeForest. Music, kids’ activities, beer tent, fireworks at dusk Monday. deforestarea.com. 608-846-2922.

Monona Community Festival: July 3-4, Winnequah Park. Music, carnival, art fair, food. mononafestival.com.

Stoughton Fair: July 4-9, Mandt Park, Stoughton. Carnival, exhibits, fireworks 9:30 pm Sunday. stoughtonfair.com. 608-873-4653.

Old World Fourth of July: 10 am-5 pm, July 4, Old World Wisconsin, Eagle. 19th- and 20th-century games, band concert, singing. oldworldwisconsin.wisconsinhistory.org. 262-594-6300.

Sauk County Fair: July 10-16, Baraboo. Keith Anderson, July 15. saukcountyfair.com. 608-356-8707.

Jefferson County Fair: July 12-16, Jefferson. Charlie Daniels Band, July 14; Brothers Osborne, July 15. jeffersoncountyfairpark.com. 920-674-7148.

Lafayette County Fair: July 12-16, Fairgrounds, Darlington. lafayettecountyfair.org. 608-776-4828.

Bastille Days: July 13-16, East Town/Cathedral Square Park, Milwaukee. bastilledaysfestival.com. 414-271-1416.

La Fete de Marquette: Bastille Day celebration, July 13-16, Central Park, Madison. French-themed food, arts and crafts, music. wil-mar.org. 608-257-4576.

Maxwell Street Days: State Street sidewalk sale, Madison, July 14-16. maxwellstreetdays.org.

Hometown Brewdown: Beer festival with 100+ beers and 35+ breweries, noon-5 pm, July 15, Hometown Community Park, Verona. hometownbrewdown.com.

Dane County Fair: July 19-23, Alliant Energy Center. danecountyfair.com. 608-224-0500.

Green County Fair: July 19-23, Monroe. greencountyfair.net. 608-325-9159.

Fond du Lac County Fair: July 19-23, Fond du Lac Fairgrounds. Martina McBride, July 21; Ted Nugent, July 22. fonddulaccountyfair.com. 920-929-3168.

Waukesha County Fair: July 20-24, Waukesha Fairgrounds. Theory of a Deadman, July 20; Bret Michaels, July 21; Night Ranger, July 22; 1964… the Tribute, July 23. waukeshacountyfair.com. 262-544-5922.

Festa Italiana: July 21-23, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. festaitaliana.com. 414-223-2808.

Midwest Fire Fest: July 22-23, downtown Cambridge, with art show, live clay firing and iron pour, music, beer tent. midwestfirefest.com.

Milwaukee Armenian Fest: 11 am-6 pm, July 23, St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church, Greenfield. Food, music, cultural displays. Free. armenianfest.com. 414-282-1670.

Washington County Fair: July 25-30, West Bend. Montgomery Gentry, July 27; Ann Wilson, July 28; Dustin Lynch, July 29. wcfairpark.com.

Rock County 4-H Fair: July 25-30, Janesville. rockcounty4hfair.com. 608-755-1470.

Columbia County Fair: July 26-30, Portage. columbiacofair.com. 608-697-5307.

Waunafest: July 27-30, Centennial Park, Waunakee. Music, sports, carnival, kids’ activities. waunafest.org.

German Fest: July 28-30, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. Music, folk dancing, marketplace, food, parade, fireworks 10:30 pm Fri.-Sat. germanfest.com. 414-464-9444.

Brady Street Festival: 11 am-midnight, July 29, Brady Street, Milwaukee. Artisan cheese, local foods, wines, four entertainment stages. bradystreet.org.

AtwoodFest: July 29-30, Atwood Avenue’s 2000-2100 blocks, Madison. Food, crafts and music. atwoodfest.org.

Greek Fest: July 29-30, Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 7th St. & East Washington, Madison. Food and music. agocwi.org. 608-244-1019.

August

Brat Days: Aug. 3-5, Kiwanis Park, Sheboygan. Everything brat. brat-days.com. 920-803-8980.

Wisconsin State Fair: Gates open 8 am, Aug. 3-13, State Fair Park, West Allis, with agricultural and commercial exhibits, carnival, entertainment and more. Main stage: Howard Jones, Men Without Hats, English Beat, Modern English, Paul Young, Katrina, Aug. 3; John Mellencamp & Carlene Carter, Aug. 4; Kip Moore, Maggie Rose, Aug. 5; Beach Boys, Temptations, Aug. 6; For King & Country, Britt Nicole, Aug. 7; Pentatonix, Aug. 8; Vanilla Ice, Kid ‘n Play, All-4-One, Tone Loc, Young MC, Aug. 9; Rock the Mile, Aug. 10; Sabrina Carpenter, Aug. 11; Patti LaBelle, En Vogue, Aug. 12; Alan Jackson, Lee Ann Womack, Aug. 13. wistatefair.com. 800-884-3247.

National Mustard Day: 10 am-4 pm, Aug. 5, National Mustard Museum, Middleton, with kids’ activities and entertainment, mustard samplings, food, music. mustardmuseum.com.

Yum Yum Fest: 3-8 pm, Aug. 6, Breese Stevens Field, with small plates from 30 restaurants, craft cocktails, DJ. yumyumfest.org.

Watertown Riverfest: August 10-13, Riverside Park, with music, carnival, food, sports. Music headliners: Vic Ferrari Band, Aug. 10; Reckless Remedy, Aug. 11; Sister Hazel, Aug. 12; Lovin’ Spoonful, Aug. 13. watertownriverfest.com.

Leinenkugel 150th Anniversary Celebration: Aug. 11-12, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, Chippewa Falls, with brewery tours, four music stages. gochippewafalls.com/events/leinenkugels150.

Vintage Celebration: Auto show (featured: Chevrolet) and entertainment, 10:30 am-5 pm, Aug. 13, Botham Vineyards. Barneveld.bothamvineyards.com.

Grant County Fair: Aug. 13-20, Lancaster. grantcounty fairwi.org. 608-723-2135.

Dodge County Fair: Aug. 16-20, Beaver Dam. Oak Ridge Boys, Aug. 17; .38 Special, Aug. 19. dodgecountyfairgrounds.com. 920-885-3586.

Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival: Gates open 6 pm on Aug. 17-18 and 11:30 am on Aug. 19-20, Angell Park, Sun Prairie. Carnival, craft show, entertainment, games. Sweet corn sold noon-7 pm Saturday and Sunday. sunprairiechamber.com. 608-837-4547.

Milwaukee Irish Fest: Aug. 17-20, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. Irish festival with dance, music, food, and a red hair and freckles contest. irishfest.com. 414-476-3378.

Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club Show: Aug. 18-20, show grounds north of Baraboo. Flea market. badgersteamandgas.com.

Stoughton Coffee Break Festival: Aug. 19, Mandt Park, Stoughton. Art, craft, car shows; fun run, coffee brew-off. Free coffee! stoughtonwi.com. 608-873-7912.

Pride Parade: Annual LGBT celebration, Aug. 20, downtown Madison, with entertainment. outreachprideparade.org.

Orton Park Festival: Aug. 24-27, Orton Park, Madison. marquette-neighborhood.org.

Great River Folk Festival: Aug. 25-27, Riverside Park, La Crosse. Music on outdoor stages, traditional craft sales and demonstrations, ethnic food, kids’ activities. greatriverfolkfest.org.608-784-3033.

Middleton Good Neighbor Festival: Aug. 25-27, Firemen’s Park, Middleton, with arts and crafts, carnival, music stages. goodneighborfestival.com. 800-688-5694.

Milwaukee Fringe Festival: Aug. 26-27, downtown Milwaukee. Theater, music, dance, visual art, with free and ticketed performances. mkefringe.com.

Walworth County Fair: Aug. 30-Sept. 4, Elkhorn. Foghat & Blue Oyster Cult, Sept. 3. walworthcountyfair.com. 262-723-3228.

September

Wisconsin Highland Games: Sept. 1-3, Waukesha Expo Center, with sports, music, demonstrations, food. wisconsinscottish.org.

Rock River Thresheree: Sept. 1-4, Thresherman’s Park, Edgerton. Demonstrations/displays, flea market, Parade of Power at 2 pm daily. thresheree.org. 920-723-1555.

Wilhelm Tell Festival: Sept. 1-3, Wilhelm Tell Grounds, New Glarus. Performances of the story of Swiss Independence 1 pm Sat.-Sun. Also camping, art fair, yodel contest.wilhelmtell.org. 608-527-2095.

Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw: Sept. 2-3, Marion Park, Prairie du Sac. Cow chip throw, art fair, music stages. wiscowchip.com. 608-643-4317.

Taste of Madison: 2-8:30 pm on Sept. 2 and 11 am-7 pm, Sept. 3, Capitol Square, Madison. tasteofmadison.com. 608-276-9797.

MUSIC

Bonfire Music and Arts Festival: June 1-3, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba, with Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Charlie Parr, People Brothers Band, WheelHouse & more. $100/weekend. driftlessmusicgardens.com.

Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society: Six different musical programs with performances June 10, 16-17 & 23-24 at Overture Center, Madison; June 11, 18 & 25 at Hillside Theater, Taliesin, Spring Green; and June 9 at Stoughton Opera House. bachdancinganddynamite.org. 608-255-9866.

Blues Picnic in the Park: Madison Blues Society event, noon-9 pm, June 17, Warner Park, Madison. madisonbluessociety.com.

Cambridge Concerts in the Park: 6:30 pm Fridays, Veterans Park, Cambridge. Moon Gypsies, June 9; Patchouli, June 23; All That Jazz, July 14; Oak Street Ramblers, July 28; The Driftless, Aug. 11. cambridgewiarts.org.

Capitol City Band Concerts in the Park: 7 pm Thursdays June 8-Aug. 24, Rennebohm Park, Madison. mmqccb.org. 608-835-9861.

Central Park Sessions: Benefit concerts for local nonprofits, 5-10 pm, at Central Park: Marcia Ball & Cindy Cashdollar, Mal-O-Dua, Aug. 2; Foxygen and Star Power, Samantha Fish, Beth Kille, Aug. 3; Travelin’ McCourys, Cork ‘n Bottle String Band, Aug. 9; Septeto Santiaguero, Centavrvs, Golpe Tierra, Aug. 10; Jon Cleary, Chicago Yestet with Rob Dz Aug. 16; Sonny Landreth, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Aug. 17; M. Perine, Handphibians, Sept. 7. facebook.com/cpsessions.

Catfish River Music Festival: Live roots, bluegrass, blues, folk, etc., plus food, art and other vendors. July 7-9, outside the Opera House at Rotary Park, Stoughton. catfishrivermusicfest.com.

Concert on the Green: Madison Symphony Orchestra League’s annual fundraiser picnic, 4:45 pm, June 19, Bishops Bay Country Club, Middleton, with music by MSO members and guests; golf tournament earlier in the day. RSVP by June 7: madisonsymphony.org.

Concerts on the Rooftop: 7-9 pm Thursdays, Monona Terrace Rooftop. Screamin’ Cucumbers, June 1; Boy Band Night, June 8; Transit Authority, June 15; Boogie Men, June 29; LoveMonkeys, July 13; Madison County, July 20. Call 608-261-4000 after 3 pm show day for inclement weather info.

Concerts in the Park: McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg, 7 pm. Traveling Suitcase, June 19; Sonny Knight & the Lakers, July 17; and Golpe Tierra, Aug. 21. fitchburgchamber.com. 608-288-8284.

Country on the River: Aug. 3-5, rural Prairie du Chien, with headliners Chris Stapleton, Darius Rucker, Justin Moore. countryontheriver.com. 888-353-7554.

Dane Dances! 5:30-9:30 pm Fridays, Monona Terrace Rooftop, Madison. Orquesta Salsoul Del Mad, Kinfolk, DJ Pain 1, Aug. 4; Primitive Culture, BBI, DJ Ace, Aug. 11; Grupo Candela, The Voices, DJ Ace, Aug. 18; Charanga Agoza, VO5, DJ Pain 1, Aug. 25. Call 608-261-4000 after 2 pm for cancellation or location change information.

Dean House Back Porch Concerts: 7 pm Thursdays, 4718 Monona Dr., Monona. Middleton Jazz, July 6; Yahara River Chorus, July 13; Perfect Fifth, July 20; Almost in Time Dixieland Jazz Band, July 27; Southern Wisconsin Old Time Fiddlers, Aug. 3. 608-249-7920.

Driftless Music Festival: Annual free festival, noon-10 pm, July 8, Eckhardt Park, Viroqua. driftlessmusicfestival.com.

Drums on Parade: Regional competition, 6 pm, July 9, Middleton High School’s Breitenbach Stadium. 317-275-1212.

Eaux Claires: Music fest curated by Justin Vernon, June 16-17, Foster Farms, Eau Claire, with Chance the Rapper, Feist, Wilco, Paul Simon, many more. eauxclaires.com.

Edgewater Hotel Plaza: Madison County, 6 pm, May 27. Brewgrass Fridays: 5 pm fish fry, 6 pm free live music: The Lil Smokies, June 2; Charlie Parr, June 9; The Dead Pigeons, June 16; Jaybone Bell & Restless Light, June 23; Chicago Farmer, June 30; Brother Brothers, July 7; Appleseed Collective, July 14; Them Coulee Boys, July 21; Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers, July 28; Dead Horses, Aug. 4; Whiskey Shivers, Aug. 11; Last Revel, Aug. 18; TBA, Aug. 25. Live and LocALE Saturdays: All 6 pm: Pat McCurdy, June 3 & Aug. 5; No Name String, Band, June 10; Mark Croft Band, June 17; Natty Nation, July 8; VO5, July 15; Big Payback, July 22; Mascot Theory, July 29; 5th Gear, Aug. 12; WheelHouse, Aug. 19; Steely Dane, Aug. 26.

Isthmus Jazz Festival: June 16-17, UW Memorial Union Terrace (unless noted), Madison. Friday: Isthmus High School Jazz All-Stars 4:30 pm, Alyssa Allgood 6 pm, Kevin Hayden Trio 8 pm, Darren Sterud Orchestra 10 pm. Saturday: UW-Whitewater Jazz Ensemble One noon, Edgewood College Jazz Band 1:15 pm, UW-Platteville Jazz 1 2:30 pm, Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band with Tom Mattiolo 4 pm, UW Jazz Orchestra 6 pm, Terence Blanchard featuring E-Collective 8 pm (Shannon Hall; $42-$25); Jan Wheaton Quintet 8 pm, Edi Rey y su Salsera 10 pm, Orquesta SalSoul Del Mad 11 pm. uniontheater.wisc.edu. 608-265-2787.

Jazz at Five: Wednesdays, 5-8 pm, State Street’s 100 block, Madison. Brew City Big Band, Paydon Quartet, Skai Academy, Aug. 9; Chuchito Valdes, Kinfolk, Madison Memorial Jazz, Aug. 16; Peter Sprague, Almost in Time, Goodman Center Youth Group, Aug. 23; Neophonic Orchestra, Madison Music Foundry, Aug. 30; Charanga Agoza, Kal Bergendahl Project, West End Conservancy, Sept. 6. jazzatfive.org.

Jazz in the Park: Dudgeon-Monroe Neighborhood Association event, June 17, Wingra Park, Madison, with music, kids’ activities. dmna.org.

Live & Local: Free outdoor concerts Thursdays, 5:30-7:30 pm, Lisa Link Peace Park, 452 State St., Madison. Wrenclaw, May 25; Pine Travelers, June 1; Madison Night Market June 8, July 13; Jeffrey James Show, June 15; Distant Cuzins, June 22; Dogs of War, June 29; Boombox Takeover, July 6; Anderson Brothers, July 20; Krause Family Band, July 27; Newport Jam, Aug. 10; Mudroom, Aug. 17; Sweet Delta Dawn, Aug. 24; Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, Aug. 31; Lost Highway Allstars, Sept. 7; Begowatts, Sept. 14. visitdowntownmadison.com.

Live on King Street: concerts take place right outside the Majestic; gates are at 6 p.m., and all concerts start at 7 p.m. Dark Star Orchestra, June 23; Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Mama Digdown’s Brass Band and the Handphibians, July 14; Brother Ali, Fringe Character and Lucien Parker, July 28; Shakey Graves, David Ramirez and Seasaw, Aug. 4; New Pornographers, Ought and Trophy Dad, Aug. 18; Strand of Oaks, Dessa and Fever Marlene, Sept. 15 ; and Against Me!, Bleached, The Dirty Nil, Sept. 29. majesticmadison.com.

Mad Gael Music Festival: Aug. 25-26, Breese Stevens Field, Madison, with Garry O’Meara, Screaming Orphans, Runa, Skerryvore, Moxie Strings, plus sports demonstrations, exhibits, kids’ activities. madgaelmusicfest.com.

Madison Early Music Festival: Concerts, lectures and more, July 8-15, UW Humanities Building-Mills Hall and other venues. madisonearlymusic.org. 608-265-2787.

Madison Summer Choir: “Art: The Timeless Resistance, The Voice of the Oppressed,” 7:30 pm, June 28, UW Humanities Building-Mills Hall, Madison. madisonsummerchoir.org.

Make Music Madison: Annual city-wide outdoor performances, June 21. makemusicmadison.org.

Marquette Waterfront Festival: Annual celebration/fundraiser, noon-8 pm on June 10 and noon-7 pm, June 11, Yahara Place Park, with music, sports, kids’ activities, food. Saturday: Dandelion Dash 5K 8:30 am (registration 7:15 am, $5 donation); Main Stage: Mal-O-Dua noon, Son del Atlantico 1:30 pm, Fareed Haque 3 pm, Les Poules à Colin 4:45 pm, Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound6 pm. Sunday: Willy Street Chamber Players 11:30 am, Get Back Wisconsin 1 pm, Josh Harty 2:30 pm, Maggie Koerner 4:15 pm, Nikki Hill 6 pm. marquette-neighborhood.org.

Mile of Music Festival: Aug. 3-6, at 70-plus venues in Appleton. mileofmusic.com.

Madison’s Favorite Concert: Free outdoor concert and celebration of Isthmus’ Mad Faves winners, 5-10 pm, Aug. 24, top of State Street, with Twin Peaks, Disq, DJ Nick Nice.

National Women’s Music Festival: July 6-9, Marriott Madison West, Middleton. “Babe! An Olympian Musical,” Zrazy, Suzanne Westenhoefer, Linda Tillery & many more. wiaonline.org. 317-395-3809.

New Glarus Music Festival: Vision Youth Committee’s annual fundraiser, May 26-28, at venues throughout town, with kids’ activities and more. ngmusicfest.com.

Opera in the Park: Madison Opera Chorus and Madison Symphony Orchestra, 8 pm, July 22, Garner Park, Mineral Point Road, Madison. Rain date: July 23. madisonopera.org.

People Fest: Aug. 10-12, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba, with the Big Wu, Dead Man Winter, People Brothers Band & more. $120/weekend. driftlessmusicgardens.com.

Polka Fest: June 9-11, New Glarus, three days of polka bands and dancing, free; plus “Beer, Bacon & Cheese” fest 1-5 pm Sat. ($40). swisstown.com. 608-527-2095.

Shitty Barn Sessions: Concerts at 7 pm most Wednesdays, May 3-Oct. 11 (plus other dates), Shitty Barn, Spring Green. shittybarnsessions.com.

Sugar Maple Traditional Music Festival: Aug. 4-5, Lake Farm County Park, Madison. Tickets $22-$45. sugarmaplefest.org.

Summer Concerts in the Gardens: 7 pm Tuesdays, Olbrich Gardens, Madison. Auralai, June 20; Wrenclaw, June 27; Lost Lakes, Backroom Harmony Band with Evan Murdock & Josh Harty, July 11; Lou & Peter Berryman, July 18; Mannish Boys, July 25. olbrich.org. 608-246-4550.

Summerfest: June 28-July 9, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. Closed July 3. Marcus Amphitheater headliners: Red Hot Chili Peppers, 6/28; Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne, 6/29; Paul Simon, Brandi Carlile, 6/30; Zac Brown Band, 7/1; P!nk, 7/2; Chainsmokers, 7/4; Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Chris Stapleton, 7/5-6; Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell, Jon Pardi, 7/7; Future, Big Sean, Migos, 7/8; Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan & many more, 7/9. summerfest.com. 800-273-3378.

Summer Patio Series: 6-8 pm Thursdays, High Noon Saloon, Madison. Oak Street Ramblers, May 25; Lou Shields, June 1; Mal-O-Dua, June 8; Cork ‘n Bottle String Band, June 15; Lost Lakes, June 22; Emerald Grove, June 29; Old Tin Can String Band, July 6; Wells Division, July 13; Nick Brown Band (album release), July 20; Beth Kille, July 27; Faux Fawn, Aug. 3; Phil Davis & the Stone Prairie Band, Aug. 10; Sortin’ the Mail, Aug. 17; Treemo, Aug. 24; Derek Ramnarace, Aug. 31; Katie Scullin Band, Sept. 7; Gin Mill Hollow, Sunspot, Sept. 14; Mascot Theory, Sept. 21; Bucky Pope & Stephanie Rearick, Sept. 28. high-noon.com.

Sun Prairie Fest: June 2-3, Angell Park, Sun Prairie. Friday: Madison County 8 pm. Saturday: Car & bike show 10 am-3 pm; Last Open Road 1 pm, Reverend Raven 3:30 pm, Aaron Williams & the Hoodoo 5:30 pm, Jimmys 8 pm. motorsandmusic.net. 608-333-5132.

Sunset Music Series: 6-9 pm Thursdays, East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive. Air Traffic Controller, June 8; LOLO, June 22; Angelica Garcia, July 13; Octave Lissner, July 27; Paul Cauthen, Aug. 10; Desert Noises, Liz Cooper & the Stampede, Aug. 24. LakesideMadison.com.

Summer Set Music and Camping Festival: Aug. 11-13, Somerset Amphitheater, Somerset, with Zeds Dead, Zedd, Griz, Run the Jewels, many more. summersetfestival.com.

UW Memorial Union Terrace

9 pm unless noted: Shen Teh, May 27; Black Marble, Post Social, June 1; Golpe Tierra, June 2; Stone Arch Isles, June 3; Foshizzle Family DJs, June 8; Forth Wanderers, Shannen Moser, June 9; Varsity, Skyline Sounds, Dash Hounds, June 10; Remo Drive, June 15; Isthmus Jazz Festival, June 16-17; Soul Low, June 22; Phun, June 24; Bronson Wisconsin, Laundry, Tristan Freides, June 29; Big Payback, June 30; Mr. Chair & Wild Rumpus Circus, 3 pm, Science Is Fun demonstration, 8 pm, Gabe Burdulis, 10 pm, July 1; Manwolves, July 6; Cymbals Eat Guitars, July 7; Ben Silver, July 8; A.Part, July 14; Red Baraat, July 15; Redeye, July 20; Steez, July 21; Pat McCurdy, July 22; Brett Newski, July 28; Omni, Remote Transit, July 28; Madison County, Aug. 4; Natty Nation, T.U.G.G., DJ Trichrome, Aug. 5; Golf Clap, Aug. 10; 808s in the 608, Aug. 12; Lucien Parker, Mic Kellogg, Ran Harper, Aug. 18; The Revelers, Aug. 19; Handphibians, Grupo Balanca, Aug. 25; VO5, Sept. 2.

Bluegrass/Americana series, Thursdays, 5-7 pm: Milkhouse Radio, June 1; Northern Comfort, June 8; Sortin’ the Mail, June 15; Boo Bradley, June 22; Ida Jo, June 29; SpareTime Bluegrass, July 6; Oak Street Ramblers, July 13; Down from the Hills, July 20; Cork ‘n Bottle String Band, July 27; Dumpy Jug Bumpers, Aug. 3.

Behind the Beat series, Fridays, 5-7 pm: Ben Ferris Octet, May 19; The Sundogs, May 26; Betsy Ezell Quartet, June 2; Anthony Deutsch Trio, June 9; Mal-O-Dua, June 23; Goodie Two Shoes, June 30; Nick Moran Trio, July 7; Johannes Wallmann Quintet, July 14; Lesser Lakes Trio, July 21; Alison Margaret Quintet, July 28; Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble, Aug. 4; Gerri DiMaggio & the World Jazz Unit, Aug. 11; Pat Sheng Quartet, Aug. 18; Alison Margaret (Sara Bareilles tribute), Aug. 25.

Summer Sundays on the Terrace (classical), Sundays, 5-6 pm: June 18, July 2, 16 and 30, Aug. 13.

Warner Park Summer Concert Series: 6 pm Mondays, Warner Park shelter, Madison. Universal Sound, June 12; Marcy & the Highlights, June 19; Ladies Must Swing, June 26; Mad City Jug Band, July 10; WheelHouse, July 17; Primitive Culture, July 24. nescoinc.org. 608-243-5252.

Waukesha BluesFest: Aug. 11-12, Naga-Waukee Park, Delafield. waukeshabluesfest.com. 800-366-1961.

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Concerts on the Square: 7 pm Wednesdays, Capitol lawn, Madison: “On the Waterfront,” with Emily Hauer, violin, June 28; “Red, White & Boom,” with Sarah Lawrence, soprano, July 5; “American Potpourri,” with Robert Bonfiglio, harmonica, July 12; “Orchestra Fantasy,” with Brandon LePage, flute, July 19; “Summer Thriller,” with Jeans ‘n Classics, July 26; “Beethoven’s Fifth,” with Middleton High School Choir, Aug. 2. wcoconcerts.org.

Witwen Concerts in the Campground: Concessions 4:30 pm, free concerts 6:30 pm, Witwen Park & Campground, Witwen. Monroe Crossing, June 24; Harmonious Wail, July 29; Mark Croft Band, Aug. 5; Larry Busch Big Band, Aug. 26. witwenconcerts.com.

Wurst Times: 11 am-7 pm, May 27, Brass Ring & High Noon Saloon, with three music stages, brats & beer. thewursttimes.com.

YOUR LunchTime Live: Noon Tuesdays, Capitol Square’s North Hamilton Street walkway, Madison: John Chimes & the Natch’l Blues Band, June 6; Natty Nation, June 13; Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, June 20; Harmonious Wail, June 27; WheelHouse, July 11; Mascot Theory, July 18; Driveway Thriftdwellers, July 25; David Hecht, Aug. 1; Aaron Williams & the Hoodoo, Aug. 8; The Tooles, Aug. 15; Big Payback, Aug. 22; Joey Leone’s Chop Shop, Aug. 29. Facebook.com/DowntownMadison.

ART EVENTS

June

MHAAA Spring Art Tour: 10 am-5 pm, June 2-4, in Black Earth, Blue Mounds, Mazomanie, Mount Horeb and Verona. Map at springarttour.com.

Dragon Art Fair: 9 am-4 pm, June 3, along Market Street, DeForest, with 100+ artists, music, kids’ activities. dragonartsgroup.org.

Art Walk Stoughton: 9 am-6 pm, June 10, Main Street Stoughton, with 35 artists, demonstrations, music, kids’ activities. artwalkstoughton.com.

Lakefront Festival of Art: June 16-18, lakeshore near Milwaukee Art Museum. One of the country’s finest juried art fairs. lfoa.mam.org. 414-224-3856.

Spring Green Arts and Crafts Fair: June 24-25, Jefferson St., Spring Green. 200 artists. springgreenartfair.com.

July

Art Fair on the Square: 9 am-6 pm on July 8 and 10 am-5 pm, July 9, Capitol Square, Madison. mmoca.org. 608-257-0158.

Art Fair off the Square: 9 am-6 pm on July 8 and 10 am-5 pm, July 9, MLK Blvd./Monona Terrace, Madison. artcraftwis.org. 608-204-9129.

Mount Horeb Art Fair: July 15-16, “The Trollway,” Mount Horeb. trollway.com. 608-437-5914.

August

Tallman Arts Festival: 9-am-5 pm, Aug. 6, Lincoln-Tallman House, Janesville. Artisans, food and entertainment. rchs.us. 608-756-4509.

Agora Art Fair: 100+ artists, 10 am-5 pm, Aug. 19, 5500 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg, with music, kids’ art yard, food, beer. agoraartfair.com. 608-277-2606.

Oconomowoc Festival of Arts: 10 am-5 pm, Aug. 19-20, Fowler Park, Oconomowoc. Juried exhibition of works by 130 artists, on the lake, with three music stages, food. oconomowocarts.org.

SPORTS

All Summer long

Madison 56ers: Premier League of America men’s soccer, 7 pm (unless noted), Breese Stevens Field, Madison: vs. Croatian Eagles, June 2; vs. Milwaukee Bavarians, June 4 (6 pm); vs. Cedar Rapids United, June 25; vs. Elgin Pumas, July 15; vs. Aurora Borealis, July, July 22. pla.madison56ers.org.

Madison Radicals: Ultimate Frisbee, 6 pm (unless noted), Breese Stevens Field, Madison. vs. Chicago, May 27; vs. Dallas, June 3; vs. Detroit, June 24; vs. Minnesota, July 1; vs. Indianapolis, July 23 (noon). radicalsultimate.com.

Mad City Open: Annual Professional Disc Golf Association tournament, 6/10-11, Bird’s Ruins, Elver, Hiestand & Vallarta-Ast parks. Spectators free; participants RSVP: madcityopen.org.

Mad-City Ski Team: Free water ski shows, 5:30 pm Sundays, May 28-Sept. 3, Law Park (off Lake Monona). No shows on July 23 & Aug. 13. madcityskiteam.com.

May

Run Madtown: May 27-28, Capitol Square. Saturday: Kids’ race 6:30 pm, 5K & 10K 8 pm. Sunday: Half-marathon 7 am. runmadtown.com. 608-276-9797.

June

WIAA State Boys Individual Tennis Tournament: June 1-3, Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Madison. wiaawi.org. 715-344-8580.

WIAA State Track & Field Tournament: June 2-3, UW-La Crosse Memorial Stadium, La Crosse. wiaa.org. 715-344-8580.

Race for the Cure: 8:20 am, May 20, Agora Center, Fitchburg. komenmadison.org. 608-836-1083.

Free Outdoor Fun Weekend: June 3-4, statewide. Free fishing in all state lakes and streams; state park admission and trail fees also waived. dnr.wi.gov. 888-936-7463.

WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament: June 5-6, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison. wiaawi.org. 715-344-8580.

WIAA State Softball Tournament: June 8-10, UW Goodman Softball Diamond, Madison. wiaawi.org. 715-344-8580.

WIAA State Boys Team Tennis Tournament: June 9-10, Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Madison. wiaawi.org. 715-344-8580.

Trek 100 Ride for Hope: 7:30 am, June 3, Trek Factory, Waterloo. 100-19-mile routes. trek100.org. 414-955-5830.

WIAA State Spring Baseball Tournament: June 13-15, Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute. wiaawi.org. 715-344-8580.

Nitro Circus: Freestyle cycling, 7 pm, July 14, Warner Park, Madison. nitrocircus.com.

WIAA State Girls Soccer Tournament: June 15-17, Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee. wiaawi.org. 715-344-8580.

Duck Dash: 8:30 am, June 17, Wingra Park, Madison. Family-friendly out-and-back boat race and fun run. wingraboats.com.

Blake Geoffrion Hockey Classic: UW Health Burn Center benefit featuring former UW skaters, 5 pm, 6/17, LaBahn Arena. geoffrionhockeyclassic.org. 608-262-1440.

American Family Insurance Championship: PGA Tour event, June 23-25, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison. amfamchampionship.com. 608-246-4277.

Paddle Horicon Marsh: Launch 7:30 am, June 24, Green Head Boat Landing, Horicon. Paddle the 6-mile canoe trail at the Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area. horiconmarsh.org. 920-387-7890.

July

Ride the Drive: 10 am-2 pm, July 16, John Nolen Drive area, Madison, with car-free streets downtown for riding, walking, skating. 608-266-4711.

WIAA State Summer Baseball Tournament: July 21, Concordia University-Kapco Park, Mequon. wiaa.org. 715-344-8580.

Wisconsin AIDS Ride: AIDS Network’s annual fundraiser ride of 250 miles, July 28-30. $80 registration (plus $1,000 fundraising minimum). arcw.org. 608-316-8619.

Isthmus Paddle & Portage: 9 am, July 29, starting from James Madison Park, ends at Olbrich Park for post-race party. paddleandportage.com. 608-251-5627.

Loop the Lake Bike Ride: 10 am, July 29, Olbrich Park; Clean Lakes Alliance fundraiser ride around Lake Monona. cleanlakesalliance.org.

August

CrossFit Games: Aug. 1-6, Alliant Energy Center, Madison. games.crossfit.com.

Bike MS Best Dam Bike Ride: Aug. 5-6, starting from Waukesha County Tech-Pewaukee Campus, and ending in Madison. bestdambiketour.org. 800-242-3358.

Madison Mini-Marathon: Half-marathon & 5K 7 am, kids race 10 am, Aug. 19, from UW Memorial Union, Madison. madisonminimarathon.com.

THEATER

American Players Theatre: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Pericles Prince of Tyre, A Flea in Her Ear, Cyrano de Bergerac and Three Sisters (outdoors); and The Maids, An Unexpected Man and A View from the Bridge (indoors) in repertory June 10-Oct. 22. Spring Green. americanplayers.org. 608-588-2361.

Broom Street Theater: Richard “Picks” Montana, June-2-24; Her Dream, A Pen and a Book, July 7-29; That’s WhatHe Said/She Said, Aug. 24-Sept. 2 (with Bricks Theatre), 1119 Williamson St. bstonline.org.

Cambridge-Deerfield Players: Hello Dolly!, July 20-23; Wizard of Oz Jr., Aug. 24-27, Cambridge Historic School, 213 South St., Cambridge. cdplayerstheater.com.

Four Seasons Theatre: Man of La Mancha, Aug. 4-6, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, Madison. fourseasonstheatre.com. 608-265-2787.

Kathie Rasmussen Women’s Theatre: Melancholy Play, Aug. 6-19, Bartell Theatre, Madison. krasstheatre.com.

Madison Shakespeare Company: As You Like It, June 2-11, outdoors at the Edgewood College Amphitheater, Madison. madisonshakespeare.org.

Madison Opera: Opera in the Park, July 22, Garner Park, Madison. madisonopera.org. 608-238-8085

Madison Savoyards: H.M.S Pinafore, July 28-Aug. 6, UW Music Hall, Madison. madisonsavoyards.org. 608-262-2201.

Madison Theatre Guild: From Awkward Spaces: The Story of the Bartell and the Journey to Permanence, Aug. 24-26, Bartell Theatre, Madison. madisontheatreguild.org.

Middleton Players Theatre: The Full Monty, May 27-28; 42nd Street, June 29-July 2; Ragtime, Aug. 10-13, Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center, Middleton High School, Middleton. middletonplayers.com. 608-831-2521.

Music Theatre of Madison: Lizzie, Aug. 17-19 and 24-26, UW Memorial Union-Fredric March Play Circle Madison. mtmadison.com. 608-237-2524.

Oregon Straw Hat Players: Sondheim on Sondheim, Aug. 4-6, Prairie View Elementary, Oregon; Aug. 10-21, Charley’s on Main, Oregon. oshponline.org.

Overture Center: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, June 13-18; Overture Center for the Arts, Madison. overturecenter.com. 608-258-4141.

Proud Theater: Fearlessly Queer, May 25-27, Bartell Theatre, Madison. proudtheater.org. 608-222-9086.

University Theatre: Almost, Maine, June 8-25, UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre, Madison. 608-265-2787.

Upstart Crows Productions: Burial at Thebes, May 27-29, Orchard Ridge United Church of Christ, Madison. upstartcrowsproductions.org. 608-827-9482.

Verona Area Community Theater: The Little Mermaid, June 16-24, Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center, Verona. vact.org. 608-845-2383.

Young Shakespeare Players: Great Expectations: Pip’s Early Adventures, June 10, 17-18, YSP Playhouse, 1806 West Lawn Ave., Madison. youngshake-speareplayers.org.

Capital City Theatre: Gypsy, June 17-18, Capitol Theater, Overture Center, Madison. capitalcitytheatre.org. 608-622-7507.

Fermat’s Last Theater Company: The Trial, June 23-July 2, Wisconsin Union Theater, Madison. fltco.tumblr.com.