10 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (September 8-10).

Friday: Strand of Oaks
Though folk rock tends to be on the quiet end of the spectrum, Timothy Showalter is unafraid of making it a little loud. As Strand of Oaks, Showalter has perfected a raucous hybrid of high-energy rock and roll with the emotional intimacy of indie folk, creating a sound that’s as built for a kegger as it is for a mixtape. Joining him will be Twin Cities’ poetic hip-hop firebrand Dessa (a member of acclaimed collective Doomtree and Milwaukee rockers Fever Marlene). CLICK HERE to learn more.
Friday: Madison World Music Festival
From a Ho-Chunk choir to an all-female mariachi fusion band, this year’s festival offers a vibrant mix of musical sounds. Artists from Latin America, Senegal and Haiti will rock stages at the Memorial Union and Willy Street Fair on Friday and Saturday. And don’t miss the Skatalites, who will close out the festival Saturday night at the Union Terrace (8:30 pm). If you’ve heard much of anything that came out of Jamaica in the 20th century, you’ve almost certainly heard some incarnation of the Skatalites. They are to Jamaican music what the Funk Brothers were to Motown — everybody’s favorite session men. Don’t sleep on Madison’s own Immigré either; the 10-piece Afrobeat band opens the Willy Street Fair on Saturday (2:15 pm). CLICK HERE for more information.
Friday: Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival
It’s impossible to describe gypsy swing music without mentioning Django Reinhardt. Even though he died in 1953 at age 43, the Romani jazz guitarist made such an impact that festivals dedicated to his music and style continue to be held throughout the world. Fitchburg’s Art in the Barn will host a stunning lineup of international artists, featuring sets from the stage and campfire jam sessions. Don’t miss Joscho Stephan of Germany, one of the top gypsy jazz artists in the world, as well as Madison’s own Harmonious Wail. CLICK HERE to learn more.
Friday: Optometri
Optometri, a band of rocking Russian ex-pats that appeared in Madison during the mid-oughts, sadly said farewell a couple years back. However, they have resurfaced anew and plan to debut a new song, “We Is Risen!” While rumors of Sergey Kislyak’s involvement cannot be confirmed or denied, it is totally fake news that Optometri’s members bear a striking resemblance to other local musicians. With ‘60s girl group specialists Girls Are Go. CLICK HERE for more information.
Ray Rupnow
Saturday: Willy Street Fair
Summer isn’t really over until the close of “Hippie High Holidays,” the Willy Street Fair. This year is the 40th anniversary of Madison’s groovy street festival, where all freak flags fly high. Wear comfortable shoes, because you’ve got lots of territory to cover; five stages feature live music from just about any genre you can name. Saturday’s all about world music, with a headlining set from Haitian-Canadian hip-hop wonder Vox Sandou (World Music Stage, 7:45 pm). Start off Sunday by watching or strolling in (your choice) the annual parade (which kicks off at 11 am by Plan B), a wondrous lovefest led by the Bubble Man in his Bubble Mobile. The day continues with an epic booty-shaking event featuring homegrown talent, with emcee/poet/singer Hiwot Adilow (Culture Stage, 5 pm) and “Black Gandalf” Mr. Jackson (Culture Stage, 6 pm), R&B from People Brothers Band (Main Stage, 4 pm) and 1970s hits by VO5 (Main Stage, 5:30 pm). Come as you are, and appreciate the diversity and creativity of Madison. CLICK HERE to learn more.
Saturday: OktoBEERfest
Though the name of the event is Oktobeerfest, drinking Oktoberfest beers is not the only reason to attend: rare brews and one-offs from craft breweries, a German wurst lunch, a Wisconsin wine tent for even more sampling, and Silent Polka, Hammer-schlagen and a Stein Hoist will combine to keep the blood pumping. Tickets $45 adv. from isthmustickets.com. CLICK HERE to learn more.
Saturday: Wood Chickens
Wood Chickens spit in the eye of country music in the same fashion as gloriously unrepentant Hank Williams III. This show brings the trio home after two weeks on the road touring with their new national release, Countrycide, on the Virginia label Big Neck Records. There will be broken glassware. CLICK HERE to learn more.
Marie Lin
Saturday: Sheer Mag
From 2014 to 2016, Sheer Mag pulled off a nifty trick: The Philly quintet kept a low profile while simultaneously blowing up into America’s Next Great Rock ‘n Roll Hope. They self-released three EPs with grainy cover art. They didn’t tour much and did few interviews. But their gritty garage-rock was so great, hype piled up anyway. So anticipation for Sheer Mag’s debut album was heavy, and the band delivered with Need To Feel Your Love, a thrilling collision of brick-thick guitar riffs, streetwise politics and Tina Halladay’s distinctive old-soul vocals. Sheer Mag is a leather boot to the throat, in the very best way. With Flesh World, Fire Heads. CLICK HERE to learn more.
Sunday: San Fermin
Touring in support of their 2017 LP Belong, San Fermin is still thoroughly tapped into a rich vein of indie pop music. The new project from the Brooklyn-based band is filled to the brim with gems like “Bride,” which refracts a rainbow of musical light in every direction. Opening will be Portland-based singer/songwriter Briana Marela, who will play songs from her recently released album Call It Love. That project is notable for its shimmering synth riffs combined with Marela’s spritely vocals. CLICK HERE to learn more.
Sunday: Rashaad Newsome
Rashaad Newsome, the progressive New York-based artist, videographer and choreographer internationally recognized for gallery and performance work, will be present for the opening of his solo exhibition Rashaad Newsome: ICON. The groundbreaking show features several of the artist’s dance-video pieces, including several that depict the Vogue, a style of dance begotten of the 1980s drag scene — and adopted/appropriated by Madonna in 1990. Displaying stark early work alongside lavish contemporary pieces, Newsome carefully — and sometimes chaotically — presents fearless choreography that is equal parts haunting and effervescent, often layering digital manipulation and green-screen technology to address issues of race, identity and, ultimately, reclamation. ICON will be on display at MMoCA’s Imprint Gallery through Dec. 3. CLICK HERE to learn more.
