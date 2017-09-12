10 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (September 8-10).

×

Saturday: Willy Street Fair

Summer isn’t really over until the close of “Hippie High Holidays,” the Willy Street Fair. This year is the 40th anniversary of Madison’s groovy street festival, where all freak flags fly high. Wear comfortable shoes, because you’ve got lots of territory to cover; five stages feature live music from just about any genre you can name. Saturday’s all about world music, with a headlining set from Haitian-Canadian hip-hop wonder Vox Sandou (World Music Stage, 7:45 pm). Start off Sunday by watching or strolling in (your choice) the annual parade (which kicks off at 11 am by Plan B), a wondrous lovefest led by the Bubble Man in his Bubble Mobile. The day continues with an epic booty-shaking event featuring homegrown talent, with emcee/poet/singer Hiwot Adilow (Culture Stage, 5 pm) and “Black Gandalf” Mr. Jackson (Culture Stage, 6 pm), R&B from People Brothers Band (Main Stage, 4 pm) and 1970s hits by VO5 (Main Stage, 5:30 pm). Come as you are, and appreciate the diversity and creativity of Madison. CLICK HERE to learn more.