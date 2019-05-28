Become part of a company that makes Madison great!

Isthmus Publishing Company/Red Card Media, Madison’s influential and progressive multimedia and event company, is hiring a hard-working advertising account executive to help leverage our rapidly growing media environment.

The Opportunity

Work on impactful local media packages including print, web, video, email, social, and events.

Collaborate with our existing and experienced sales, marketing, and social media team to sell advertising and sponsorships to businesses relating to our publications and signature events.

Develop and foster revenue-generating relationships and concepts for the most exciting media organization in the area.

The Right Candidate

Must have proven people skills and the ability to maintain and grow an extensive customer list.

Has excellent written and verbal communication skills and business creativity. Experience in sales (media sales especially) is preferred, while an education in business, sales, or marketing is also encouraged.

Possesses the desire to succeed individually, for our company, and the community.

The Compensation

Full-time, commission based (with bonus opportunities) in a collaborative office space in downtown Madison.

Benefits include paid vacation, ten paid holidays, health and dental insurance contributions, discounted gym memberships, flexible spending arrangements and more.

We’re located at the top of State Street, across from the Capitol Square, within walking and/or biking distance of numerous restaurants, retailers, and countless community assets.

If this is you

Please send a cover letter and resume to:

Chad Hopper, Advertising Manager: hopper@isthmus.com

Isthmus Publishing Company/Red Card Media is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer