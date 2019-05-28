Become part of a company that makes Madison great!

Isthmus Publishing Company/Red Card Media, Madison’s influential and progressive multimedia and event company, is hiring a hard-working advertising account executive to help leverage our rapidly growing media environment.
The Opportunity
- Work on impactful local media packages including print, web, video, email, social, and events.
- Collaborate with our existing and experienced sales, marketing, and social media team to sell advertising and sponsorships to businesses relating to our publications and signature events.
- Develop and foster revenue-generating relationships and concepts for the most exciting media organization in the area.
The Right Candidate
- Must have proven people skills and the ability to maintain and grow an extensive customer list.
- Has excellent written and verbal communication skills and business creativity. Experience in sales (media sales especially) is preferred, while an education in business, sales, or marketing is also encouraged.
- Possesses the desire to succeed individually, for our company, and the community.
The Compensation
- Full-time, commission based (with bonus opportunities) in a collaborative office space in downtown Madison.
- Benefits include paid vacation, ten paid holidays, health and dental insurance contributions, discounted gym memberships, flexible spending arrangements and more.
- We’re located at the top of State Street, across from the Capitol Square, within walking and/or biking distance of numerous restaurants, retailers, and countless community assets.
If this is you
Please send a cover letter and resume to:
Chad Hopper, Advertising Manager: hopper@isthmus.com
Isthmus Publishing Company/Red Card Media is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer