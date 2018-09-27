Isthmus seeks advertising representative

Isthmus, Madison's locally owned, independent alt-weekly, is looking for an advertising representative to join our team. Our advertising representatives focus on selling a range of advertising products into a cross-platform media mix, including print, digital, video and special events, while maintaining a professional image and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction.

The ideal candidate will:

Enjoy working with local business owners and agencies.

Be outgoing and not fear rejection.

Be goal oriented and organized.

Desire to work for the best company in Madison (as voted by Isthmus staff).

Media sales experience preferred. Bachelor’s degree is preferred. Your reward is competitive compensation (commensurate with experience), good benefits and a fun place to work that's right off the Capitol Square in downtown Madison.

This position is available immediately. Please send a letter and resume by email (no phone calls, please) with the subject line “Advertising Representative” to:

Chad Hopper, Isthmus Advertising Manager, hopper@isthmus.com

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY / AFFIRMATIVE ACTION employer