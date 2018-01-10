Isthmus Events: 10 Reasons to Attend Isthmus Beer and Cheese Fest

Isthmus Beer and Cheese Fest returns the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center on January 20. The fest is sure to sell out so get your tickets soon!

Reason #1: The Beer

This year's beer lineup is the biggest and best in the fest's 9 year history. 130 breweries will be sampling over 450 beers. CLICK HERE to see the participating breweries.

Reason #2: The Cheese

17 cheesemakers from around the state will be sampling over 55 different cheeses. CLICK HERE to see the participating cheesemakers.

Reason #3: Metcalfe's and Door County Brewing Co.'s Beer and Cheese School

Learn how to properly pair beer and cheese at the 3rd edition of Beer and Cheese School! Experts from Metcalfe's and Door County Brewing Co.will provide knowledge and samples that you won't want to miss. Get your class ticket at the entrance to the school when you get to the fest. Classes run: 12:30 PM, 1:00 PM, 1:30 PM, 2:30 PM, 3:00 PM, 3:30 PM, 4:00 PM

Reason #4: Burger and Beer 101

David Rodriguez, owner of Melted Craft Grilled Cheese and host of Isthmus Car to Table will be slinging mini burgers at this year's fest! At Burgers and Beers 101 you'll sample two burgers paired perfectly with two styles of beer. Get your class ticket at the entrance to the school when you get to the fest. Classes run: 12:30 PM, 1:00 PM, 1:30 PM, 2:30 PM, 3:00 PM, 3:30 PM, 4:00 PM

Burgers and Beers 101 is sponsored by MINI of Madison and the Wisconsin Beef Council.

× Expand The Great Dane Pub and Brewing Co.

Reason #5: The Dancing

The Carex Consulting Group Silent Disco and Piano Fondue Dueling Pianos will be sure to get you moving.

Reason #6: The Beer and Cheese Backyard Presented by Potosi Brewing Co.

Join Potosi Brewing Co. at the Beer and Cheese Backyard featuring lawn games, Ian's Pizza Pop-a-Shot and Capital Fitness Stein Hoist and Cheese Curd Toss.

Reason #7: The Food

Enjoy samples from non-cheese food vendors like B&E’s Trees, Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier, Sitka Salmon and more. Food is also available for purchase at the Food Cart Food Court including Slide, Cristina's, Freeman Brothers BBQ, Banzo, The Rigby and Ian's Pizza.

Reason #8: The Shirts

We're really excited about the official fest t-shirts this year! See below for the three designs to choose from.

Reason #9: Another Tasting Glass to Add to Your Collection

Our tasting glass sponsor, Wisconsin Brewing Company will be pouring some extra special barrel aged beer, Cupid's Envy, into the 9th annual Isthmus Beer and Cheese Fest collectible glass.

Reason #10: The Safe Ride Home

Union Cab, our official safe ride partner, will have convenient cab stands setup outside after event. We are also providing free shuttles to and from the fest. The shuttles will pickup and drop off at HopCat, One Barrel Brewing Co. and The Great Dane (Hilldale) from 10:45 AM - 8 PM.

