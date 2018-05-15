Isthmus Events: 5 Reasons to Attend Isthmus Uncorked

Sip. Sample. Pair. Isthmus is excited to introduce Isthmus Uncorked, Madison's first annual wine and food cart festival. This Saturday, we're bringing nearly 30 local and national wineries to McPike Park (formerly Central Park). Tickets to the fest include a sampling glass for unlimited 2-ounce pours of whites, reds and more from any of the wineries present. CLICK HERE for tickets.

Here are five reasons why we think you should attend:

Reason #1: All Of The Wine

That's right, you get a sampling glass to fill with unlimited samples of wine. Wineries will be there from Sonoma County, California, Spain and across Wisconsin. CLICK HERE to see all the participating wineries.

Reason #2: Food Carts

We're bringing in eight of Madison's best food carts with delicious pairings for purchase, including Banzo, Jamerica, Melted, Metropolitain Handcrafted Street Food, The Rigby, Slide, Toast and Umami Buns Food Cart.

Reason #3: Pairing Classes

Heritage Tavern and Merchant are offering exclusive pairing classes including three sample courses every 30 minutes during the fest. Purchase your pairing class tickets for an additional $10 at checkout.

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Reason #4: The Music

DJ Radish will spin the soundtrack for the afternoon.

× Expand Carolyn Fath

Reason #5: Chill Park Vibes

Summer is almost here, so kick it off outdoors at the newly-renamed McPike Park. Its central location gives you great views of Madison. Feel the grass in your toes should you feel so inclined to kick off your shoes. Bask in the sun. Drink wine. Eat food.

× Expand Carolyn Fath

Buy Tickets: