Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Forum

WORT FM, Isthmus, The Progressive Magazine and Madison Public Library are sponsoring a candidate forum for all Democratic candidates for the Wisconsin gubernatorial primary. All eight campaigns have confirmed attendance. The event is free and open to the public.

Location: Third floor Community Room of Madison Central Library (201 W. Mifflin St.)

6:30 p.m. Candidate meet and greet

7-8:30 p.m. Live broadcast

The forum will be emceed by Dylan Brogan of Isthmus, with questions posed by Isthmus Editor Judy Davidoff, The Progressive Managing Editor Bill Lueders, and WORT FM News Director Molly Stentz.

The forum will also be broadcast live on WORT 89.9 FM to more than a dozen counties in southern Wisconsin. WORT will provide a live audio feed available to any station wishing to simulcast. Voters can also watch the event online on the Isthmus Facebook page and isthmus.com.

#widemdebate