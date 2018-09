The countdown is on to the 10th annual Isthmus Beer and Cheese Fest! Meet and mingle with 120 brewers and 20 cheesemakers from around the state (and beyond) and sample hundreds of delicious creations in the midst of our bleak Wisconsin winter.T

This event sells out every year, and tickets will go on sale soon. Tickets to Isthmus events support local, independent journalism. Find more information about this fest at isthmusbeercheese.com.