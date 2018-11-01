Isthmus Live Session: Carl Broemel

Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket is headlining the High Noon Saloon on Nov. 7. Before he takes the stage, he's stopping by the Isthmus office to record an intimate Isthmus Live Session and we'd like you to attend. Register now for a very limited free spot (only 40 spots for this one). Your registration also includes a ticket to the show at High Noon!

Our office doors will open at 12:45 p.m. Carl Broemel will perform at 1 p.m. Our office is located at 100 State St. Ste 301, above Ian's Pizza.

Isthmus Live Sessions are a once in a lifetime opportunity to see amazing national and local acts perform at an exclusive intimate setting. Ian's Pizza will provide pizza at the event and Shiner will provide beer.

