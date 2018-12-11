Isthmus Live Session: Raye Zaragoza

Award-winning singer-songwriter Raye Zaragoza is opening for William Elliott Whitmore at the Majestic, but before she does that she's stopping by the Isthmus office to record an intimate Isthmus Live Session and we'd like you to attend. Register below for your free spot!

Our office doors will open at 12:45 p.m. Raye Zaragoza will perform at 1 p.m. Our office is located at 100 State St. Ste 301, above Ian's Pizza.

Isthmus Live Sessions are an opportunity to see amazing national and local acts perform at an exclusive intimate setting. Ian's Pizza will provide free pizza at the event and Shiner will provide complimentary beer.

Isthmus Live Sessions are presented by Shiner Beer, MINI of Madison and Ian's Pizza.

Register below. Registering guarantees your spot at the recording.