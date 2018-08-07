Prost! Isthmus OktoBEERfest is back for the fourth year with new and favorite local breweries, food and games for this modern interpretation of the classic German-style fest. This fest is on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 from 3-7 p.m at Breese Stevens Field in Madison, Wisconsin.
Tickets include:
- A souvenir glass for beer and wine sampling
- A complimentary Oktoberfest-inspired box lunch including a brat, authentic German potato salad and apple-kraut
Isthmus OktoBEERfest is a 21 and older event.
