Isthmus Uncorked postponed, Paddle & Portage canceled

While we all hoped we would now be in the clear and able to gather for a nice rosé or a syrah, Gov. Evers’ latest announcement to extend the safer at home order to May 26 means we are postponing Isthmus Uncorked indefinitely. Our hope is that in the coming months we will learn when we will be able to hang out together, and we can get a new date on the calendar.

At this time there are a couple options of what you can do with your Isthmus Uncorked tickets:

1. Keep your tickets. They will be good for the rescheduled date, as long as the new date works for you. As soon as we have a new date we will let you know.

2. You can get a refund of your tickets. For Eventbrite’s instructions on how to do this, click here.

This year’s Paddle & Portage is canceled. All Paddle & Portage registrations will be refunded. This would have been the event’s 41st consecutive year. We thank everyone for their participation and support, past and present.

We announced it a few weeks back, but in case you missed it, Madison Craft Beer Week was postponed indefinitely. We look forward to getting a new date on the calendar when we can support Madison’s strong craft beer community – together.

Isthmus events support our team of journalists who provide local, community journalism. As we are currently unable to host events, we have another way you can support our journalists. Please check out the new reader donation platform here.