Kentucky Derby Party presented by Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve presents the 1st Annual Madison Kentucky Derby Party on May 5, 2018 from 4-7 pm at Hotel Red.

Your ticket includes 2 Woodford Reserve cocktails, Budweiser, Southern-style appetizers, and entertainment provided by The No Name String Band.

Dress to impress! Prizes will be awarded for Best Authentic Derby Outfit, Best Hat, & Best Dressed Couple.

Watch the races live and see behind-the-scenes coverage directly from our 144th Derby correspondent.

A portion of the proceeds go to benefit The River Food Pantry. This event is presented by Woodford Reserve, the official bourbon of the Kentucky Derby, and sponsored by Budweiser, the official domestic beer partner of the Kentucky Derby.

A special thank you to A La Crate Vintage Rentals, Hotel Red, & Crazy Daisy Flower Truck.

Complimentary valet service courtesy of Hotel Red will be available.

Click here to purchase tickets.