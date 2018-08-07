Isthmus and Downtown Madison are partnering for Madison's Favorite Night! The night, to be held Thursday, Sept. 13, will feature the Isthmus Mad Faves concert at the top of State Street from 5-10 p.m. and the Madison Night Market from 6-11 p.m.

Madison’s Central Business Improvement District hosts the Madison Night Market. Vendors showcase handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, prepackaged foods and fresh produce. The event includes live music, artists, retail store specials, visiting food carts and pop-up restaurant experiences.

Isthmus celebrates another year of #MadFaves, and Madison's Favorite Concert celebrates the release of the Isthmus Annual Manual, where the winners of Mad Faves are revealed.

Everyone is invited Downtown to celebrate all things Madison. Both events are free and open to the public.

