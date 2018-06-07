Margarita and taco lovers of Madison rejoice! Isthmus and Pasqual's Cantina are bringing back Margarita and Taco Fest, an outdoor festival that allows you to sample the best margaritas and tacos Madison has to offer.

Tickets start at $50 for general admission, which includes:

4-inch, sample-sized taco portions from approximately 15 of Madison’s best chefs

2-ounce, sample-sized margarita portions from approximately 15 of Madison’s best bartenders

Musical entertainment

VIP tickets are $75 and include everything above, plus reserved patio seating and access to the indoor (air conditioned) bar and a 20 minute pairing from Chef Ben Roberts of Pasqual's Cantina, featuring Sitka Salmon Shares and a Don Julio signature cocktail from Master Mixologist Seth Wilson (reservation required).

For more information, including a list of participating bars and restaurants, visit madritafest.com.