10 reasons to attend the Wisconsin Science Festival

1. Science on the Square
Downtown museums, cafes, shops and more are hosting #WiSciFest events on Friday night. Be sure to catch a ride on the Science Trivia Trolley.
2. Statewide
Explore more than 200 events, from Marshfield Clinic to the shipwrecks of Door Country.
3. Science in Entertainment
Join a fun talk on the Science of Star Wars or a discussion on the power of art, theater, dance and film.
4. Free
Most events are no cost. You can always check www.WiSciFest.org to make sure.
5. Books and Science Collide
In partnership with the Wisconsin Book Festival, meet authors exploring time travel, music and the Vietnam War, the opioid epidemic and more.
6. Discovery Expo
Three days of hands-on exploration stations for kids, from astrobotany to zoology.
7. Beesly's Back
Snap a selfie with our sweet mascot, the friendliest honeybee in Wisconsin. #Beesly #WiSciFest
8. Get Empowered
Who Owns Science? Thursday panel discusses STEM from a diverse and inclusive set of viewpoints.
9. Water, Water Everywhere
Flash talks on the past, present and future of our most precious resource. Dive in!
10. Family Friendly
From hands-on activities to pub tours and workshops, #WiSciFest has something for everyone!
Sponsored content from Wisconsin Science Festival.