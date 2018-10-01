12 reasons to attend the Wisconsin Science Festival

Food

Get a taste of Science on the Square or savor a special live performance of the podcast Gastropod.

Front row seat to science

Mingle with big thinkers, researchers and authors for a learning experience that will last a lifetime.

Be part of a movement

More than 60 cities and 36,000 people participated in last year’s festival.

Free

Most events are no cost. You can always check WiSciFest.org to make sure.

Meet the mascot

Snap a selfie with Beesly, the friendliest honeybee in Wisconsin. #Beesly #WiSciFest

Wisconsin like you’ve never seen

Contribute your data to a statewide science + art project.

Get your hands wet

Climb through a giant bubble, ask a scientist a question, gaze at the stars and more.

In your neighborhood

With more than 200 events, there is at least one event within an hour’s drive from anywhere in Wisconsin.

Andy Manis

Books and science collide

The Wisconsin Book Festival partnership will include talks on milk, disease, the Great Lakes and more!

Share the fun

Family photo opportunities abound! And you can always connect with the fest on social media. #WiSciFest

Amazing volunteers

Our crew of fun and welcoming volunteers help make the festival an unforgettable experience!

Family friendly

From hands-on activities to pub tours and workshops, #WiSciFest is ageless!

