15 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (Jan 19 - 21)

Friday: Circus No. 9, North Street Cabaret, 8pm

Banjo geek alert! These acoustic freaks of nature feature five-string wonder Matthew Davis, whofollowed up his 2016 National Banjo Championship win with a crown as champ at the 2017 RockygrassFestival. The band hails from East Tennessee and puts the “pro” in progressive bluegrass sounds. Theirsound is John Hartford meets John Coltrane, and is further propelled by another champ in the ranks:Thomas Cassell, the mandolin winner at the 2016 Rockygrass competition. While it’s the most technicallyproficient bluegrass you’ll likely see this winter, the band also has plenty of heart. With Stanton is Real.