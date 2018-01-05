15 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (Jan 5 - 7)

1 of 15
Friday - Sunday: RENT, Overture Hall
It's difficult to overstate the influence of Jonathan Larson's groundbreaking 1996 musical RENT on our culture. Larsonre-imagined Puccini's La Bohème, recasting the story with a diverse group of New York City artists struggling through economic hardship and the AIDS crisis. This 20th anniversary tour of the Pulitzer and Tony winner is based on MichaelGreif's original direction, and reassembles some of the original creative team. See it and weep. Friday (8 pm),Saturday (2 & 8 pm) and Sunday (1 & 6:30 pm), Jan. 5-7.
2 of 15
Friday - Sunday: Home Expo, Monona Terrace
Learn the latest trends in design, product offerings, maintenance tips, and more! See kitchen and bath remodeling, roofing, flooring, home security, water conditioning, insulation, windows and exterior products, and much more. Discover the latest landscaping options and strategies.
Friday 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM; Saturday 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM; Sunday 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Adults $5.00; Children Under 18 FREE
3 of 15
Connie Ward
Friday: Nick Brown Band + Evan Murdock and the Imperfect Strangers + Josh Harty + Wrenclaw, High Noon Saloon, 9pm
The new year will only be five days old but it's unlikely you'll see a better local Americana music lineup than this in2018. It's a veritable roll call of Madison's folk-rock royalty. Murdock and Brown both produced dynamic new albums inthe last year. Harty's live act shows the power and polish that comes with his recent two months of road shows in Europe.And Wrenclaw keeps on keeping on as Madison's most reliable and rowdy bar band. Look for the players to dip in andout of each other's sets.
4 of 15
Friday: Andrew Christensen, North Street Cabaret, 8pm
Madison native Andrew Christensen started out as a drummer, but an "angsty year of heartbreak" inspired him to pick upa guitar. At this show, he'll be premiering music from his debut album, Tomorrow I'm Gone, on local label Sunday Night Records. Joining the bill is Labrador, a new-ish indie-pop duo, plus members of The Werewolverine, Nate Meng & theStolen Sea. Oh, and the one-and-only Frandu is hosting!
5 of 15
Donald Kallaus
Friday: Bryan Bowers, Brink Lounge, 7pm
Bryan Bowers is a master of the autoharp, a many-stringed instrument usually strummed chordally. But Bowers developed his own complex, stunning way of fingerpicking the instrument to accompany his singing of material both from the folk tradition and more modern sources. Find out what he's up to currently at this Madison Folk Music Society concert.
6 of 15
Friday: Dan St. Germain, Comedy Club on State, 8pm
Dan St. Germain is a frequent guest on Conan and has also appeared on Fallon, Crashing, This is Not Happening, Adam Ruins Everything, Best Week Ever, @Midnight, Not Safe with Nikki Glaser, We Love the 2000s, John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show, The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, Guy Code, Video by Trial, The Electric Company, and has his own Half Hour Special on Comedy Central. He is currently writing for Superior Donuts on CBS and is recording a new album this winter for 800 LB Gorilla Records at The Stand Comedy Club and Comedy Club on State in Madison.
7 of 15
Saturday: Cure Cabin Fever: The Hodag of the North Woods, Wisconsin Historical Museum, 10am - 2pm
The Hodag of the North Woods
Meet our hodag and make yourself into a hodag! Find out what a hodag is! Plus, the first Saturday of the month means Story Saturday at the Museum; join us for a reading of Happy the Hodag at 11am.
Cure Cabin Fever happens on Saturdays in January at the Wisconsin Historical Museum. Each Saturday, the Museum will have free, family-friendly, drop-in activities to help shake off those winter blues!
8 of 15
Saturday: Wisconsin Bluegrass Fest, Majestic Theatre, 8pm
Nothing says Wisconsin winter like bluegrass. Okay, not really. But this stellar lineup will warm your heart: Joseph Huber Band (pictured), the award-laden WheelHouse, Them Coulee Boys, Armchair Boogie and Feed the Dog. There's a whole lotta pickin' goin’ on.
9 of 15
Saturday: Honor Among Thieves, Harmony Bar, 9:45pm
Led by guitarist-singer Andy Ewen and anchored by the beat of drummer Joey B. Banks, Honor Among Thieves is one of Madtown's longest-tenured, unique bands, building an at-times crazed sound on a roots rock base. What other band would have the guts to write an entire album around lyrics by artist P.S. Mueller? Save some dancing energy for another local treasure, the instant party that is disco kingpins VO5, who will close the night.
10 of 15
Saturday: Mead & Metal Fest, Bos Meadery, 4pm
Bos Meadery will be hosting the fifth incarnation of Mead & Metal fest, pairing brutal music (and poetry!) with Bos' many varieties of mead, including a new, non-alcoholic ginger mead. This year's lineup includes Madison's Lords of the Trident, HellMuff and headliners Birth of Tragedy (pictured), as well as Chicago thrashers Cunning Like Cobras. Metal and Viking costumes aren't mandatory, but they are highly encouraged.
11 of 15
Saturday: Hidden Voices: African American Writers in Wisconsin, Fitchburg Library, 2pm
Join three Madison-area African American writers - poet Fabu (pictured), novelist Sherry Lucille, and playwright and novelist Catrina Sparkman - as they discuss their poetry and prose in relation to the work of three African American literary giants who also lived and worked in the Madison area during the 20th century: novelist Jean Toomer, playwright Lorraine Hansberry, and poet Sarah Webster Fabio. Experience poetry, prose, and drama that will shed light on what it means to be African American in Wisconsin today, yesterday, and tomorrow through a multimedia presentation about the work and lives of these literary artists and their interpretations of race in Wisconsin.
12 of 15
Saturday: Bowie Birthday Ball, High Noon Saloon, 9pm
Celebrate the late David Bowie's 71st birthday by dressing as your favorite version of the rock icon and getting down to hits from the height of ’80s art-pop. DJ Rebel Rebel (DJ Eurotic) takes High Noon Saloon’s stage to spin a Bowie-inspired playlist along with a screening of Labyrinth, while you channel the spirit of Ziggy Stardust, Jareth the Goblin King, or the craziest version of yourself, as Bowie would’ve wanted.
13 of 15
Sunday: Rebirth Brass Band, Orpheum Theater-Stage Door, 8pm
What do you get when you put a loud-ass brass band in a small room? The Rebirth Brass Band may very well blow the top off the Stage Door, the Orpheum’s newly renovated lounge space (enter at 121 E. Johnson St.). Ain't no party like a New Orleans party, and Rebirth has kept their well-established brand of second-line music going since 1983. With a mixture of funk, soul and R&B, this show should draw a diverse and energetic crowd.
14 of 15
Sunday: Seisma, High Noon Saloon, 8pm
Bringing a combination of industrial and doom metal, Madison's Seisma wouldn't sound out of place jamming in a Godzilla-wrecked Tokyo. For your safety, however, they'll have to settle for the High Noon stage. Playing alongside them will be a handful of other local headbangers: goth oddballs Caustic, folk-metal mystics Gods in the Chrysalis, and druggy keyboard virtuosos Dear Violence. For those who like heavy music a bit strange and unusual, this is one not to miss.
15 of 15
Sunday: Badger State Pom & Dance Showdown, Alliant Energy Center, 8am - 5pm
You asked for it & we deliver because every team deserves to compete on the state level! We are thrilled to welcome you to the 5th annual Showdown of Wisconsin’s finest pom & dance teams at the ALLIANT CENTER! Come show-off all of your hard work & enjoy our special honorary, inspirational guest performers as well! Varsity teams will love divisions based on their team size & coaches are always FREE!
15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (Jan 5 - 7, 2018).