15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (Nov 10 - 12).

×

Friday: Odesza at Alliant Energy Center, 7:30 pm

The superstar EDM duo returns to Madison, this time for their biggest show yet. Already well on the path to stardom by the time of their 2015 Orpheum show, Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight this week visit the Alliant Center with an entire album’s worth of new material. A Moment Apart, released in September, shows signs of artistic maturity. They don't forget to create an upbeat jam such as “Boy,” but are also content to take things slower, as with “Just A Memory,” made whole by haunting vocals from none other than Regina Spektor. With Sofi Tukker, Kasbo.